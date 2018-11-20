Share market LIVE updates: Sensex opens 100 points down, Nifty below 10,750; Yes Bank down 5%

Share market LIVE updates: The SGX Nifty, an early indicator Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, fell 0.5 percent to 10,731 in the morning.

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty, the headline indices for the domestic stock markets opened lower on Tuesday tracking weak global cues. The 30-share Sensex slumped 131 points to 35,643 in the opening trade, while the broader Nifty 50 opened below the psychological 10,750-mark.

The SGX Nifty, an early indicator Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, fell 0.5 percent to 10,731 in the morning. Asian stock markets skidded on Tuesday, extending sharp losses on Wall Street as technology firms bore the brunt of worries about slackening demand, while the dollar sagged after weak U.S. data further sapped confidence in the currency. U.S. stocks dropped and the Nasdaq fell 3 percent on Monday as investors dumped Apple, internet and other technology shares, further shaking confidence in a group of stocks that has propelled the long bull market, Reuters reported.

“The market is expecting that the issues between the government and the RBI will get sorted. In the near term, lower oil prices and a rally in the US market are helping sentiment,” said Gautam Chhaochharia, head of India research at UBS.

Back home, shares of India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank slumped 5% in the opening trade after independent director R Chandrashekhar stepped down from the firm’s board yesterday, making it the third resignation in a week. Private airline Jet Airways shares tanked 5.7% to Rs 304 in the morning trade. Yesterday, CEO Vinay Dube said that the firm is in active discussions with various investors for sustainable financing to help company navigate through current headwinds. We bring to you live updates.