Share market LIVE updates: Sensex opens 100 points down, Nifty below 10,750; Yes Bank down 5%

Share market LIVE updates: Sensex and Nifty, the headline indices for the domestic stock markets opened lower on Tuesday tracking weak global cues. The 30-share Sensex slumped 131 points to 35,643 in the opening trade, while the broader Nifty 50 opened below the psychological 10,750-mark.
The SGX Nifty, an early indicator Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, fell 0.5 percent to 10,731 in the morning. Asian stock markets skidded on Tuesday, extending sharp losses on Wall Street as technology firms bore the brunt of worries about slackening demand, while the dollar sagged after weak U.S. data further sapped confidence in the currency. U.S. stocks dropped and the Nasdaq fell 3 percent on Monday as investors dumped Apple, internet and other technology shares, further shaking confidence in a group of stocks that has propelled the long bull market, Reuters reported.
“The market is expecting that the issues between the government and the RBI will get sorted. In the near term, lower oil prices and a rally in the US market are helping sentiment,” said Gautam Chhaochharia, head of India research at UBS.
Back home, shares of India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank slumped 5% in the opening trade after independent director R Chandrashekhar stepped down from the firm’s board yesterday, making it the third resignation in a week. Private airline Jet Airways shares tanked 5.7% to Rs 304 in the morning trade. Yesterday, CEO Vinay Dube said that the firm is in active discussions with various investors for sustainable financing to help company navigate through current headwinds. We bring to you live updates.
The BSE Midcap Index recovered from day's lows on the back of a rally in the Page Industries, DHFL. Page Industries share price gained as much as 3.1% to hit the days high at 27,350. The BSE Midcap Index is currently trading at 15,036. A look at the BSE Midcap Index heat map.
After dropping about 6.4% to Rs 191.60 on Tuesday morning, Yes Bank share price recovered more than 4% on Tuesday morning. Yes Bank share price gained to Rs 199.75. The bank has been in the news of late, after the firm witnessed three high profile resignation within a week. In a third resignation from the Yes Bank board, independent director R Chandrashekhar put in his papers, the private sector lender said in regulatory filing on Monday. Yesterday, Yes Bank soared as much as 7.6 percent to Rs 205.50, registering biggest intraday percentage gain since November 1, after ICRA retained its issuer ratings. The credit rating agency retained its overall long-term issuer ratings for the lender at AA+, with a rating ‘watch’ with developing negative implications, Yes Bank said in the exchange filing on Saturday.
Shares of India'sd major private sector airline Jet Airways recovered from the day's lows in the morning trade. The shares had slumped 5.5% to intra-day low of Rs 304. The shares soon recovered about 4% to hit Rs 310. Yesterday, Jet Airways shares slumped 7 per cent Monday after Tata Sons said no concrete "proposal" had been made by the group so far for acquiring the beleaguered carrier. The stock slumped intra-day 6.88% to settle at Rs 323 on BSE.
The 9-hour long gruelling RBI board meeting ends with a fairly logical outcome, say brokerages. The 18-member RBI board decides to form an expert committee to look into Economic Capital Framework. And for MSMEs, RBI is advised to consider a scheme for loans up to Rs 25 crore. After an unprecedented power tussle over the last few weeks, government and RBI, in a 9-hour long board meeting on Monday, appeared to have reached a common ground on providing relief to MSMEs and easing lending restrictions on a few public sector banks.
Also read: FULL TEXT: RBI statement on board meeting; capital framework to be jointly decided by govt, central bank
Continuing its rising spree for the sixth straight day, the rupee appreciated by another 29 paise to trade at nearly three-month high of 71.38 against the dollar in opening trade Tuesday on persistent foreign fund inflows. Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas also supported the rupee.The domestic unit opened with strength at Rs 71.39 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange and advanced further to trade at 71.38 against the US dollar. This is the highest level since September 4.
Oil majors GAIL, HPCL and BPCL gained on Tuesday morning, as global crude oil prices fell. The shares emerged among the top 5 gainers in the Nifty. GAIL share price gained more than 3.3% to hit the day's high at Rs 346. Hindustan Petroleum shares zoomed 3.3% to hit intra-day high of Rs 252. BPCL shares gained 2% to Rs 329.95 on NSE, while IOC shares gained more than 1.5% to Rs 144.9. We take a look at top 5 gainers in the Nifty pack.
Sensex and Nifty, the headline indices for the domestic stock markets opened lower on Tuesday tracking weak global cues. The 30-share Sensex slumped 131 points to 35,643 in the opening trade, while the broader Nifty 50 opened below the psychological 10,750-mark. A look at the heat map.
Yes Bank share price slumped by more than 5% in the morning trade on Tuesday to Rs 191.60. In a third resignation from the Yes Bank board, independent director R. Chandrashekhar put in his papers, the private sector lender said in regulatory filing on Monday. Yesterday, Yes Bank soared as much as 7.6 percent to Rs 205.50, registering biggest intraday percentage gain since November 1, after ICRA retained its issuer ratings. The credit rating agency retained its overall long-term issuer ratings for the lender at AA+, with a rating ‘watch’ with developing negative implications, Yes Bank said in the exchange filing on Saturday.
The 30-share Sensex is down about 44 points in the pre-open session to 35,730.77. A look at the heat map.
HEG: The company’s board will meet on November 26 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares.
OIL: Oil India board on Monday said it will meet on December 3 to consider a buyback proposal. The board also approved raising goreihn currency debt securities worth Rs 4,000 crore.
Fortis Malar Hospitals: Chief Financial Officer Vijayasarathy Desikan has resigned from his position, the company informed.
Also read: Stocks in news: Jet Airways, Yes Bank, HEG, OIL, Fortis Malar Hospitals
Jet Airways: The pilots of Jet Airways have threatened not to perform additional duties from next month if their salary dues were not cleared by November 30, PTI reported citing an airline source.
Yes Bank: In a third resignation from the Yes Bank board, independent director R. Chandrashekhar put in his papers, the private sector lender said in regulatory filing on Monday.
Easing tensions between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government was likely to be positive for Indian Rupee (INR) assets, particularly as the central bank was seen to retain its operational autonomy, said a leading Singapore bank. “Knee jerk gains in bonds are likely, before returning to familiar drivers particularly in midst of the sharp overnight sell-off in the US markets,” said the DBS Banking Group in its report on Tuesday.
Also read: Easing tensions between RBI, govt positive for INR assets: DBS
Asian stock markets skidded on Tuesday, extending sharp losses on Wall Street as technology firms bore the brunt of worries about slackening demand, while the dollar sagged after weak U.S. data further sapped confidence in the currency. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1 percent, Australian stocks lost 0.9 percent and tech-heavy South Korean shares dropped 0.8 percent.
Also read: Asian stock markets tumble on tech sell-off, dollar sags
Oil prices were held in check on Tuesday as expectations of an OPEC-led supply cut supported the market but were countered by a deteriorating economic outlook, as well as a surge in U.S. production. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, were at $57.14 per barrel at 0250 GMT, 6 cents below their last settlement. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $66.75 a barrel, down 4 cents from their last close.
Also read: Crude oil treads water amid expected OPEC cuts, gloomy economic outlook
The stock markets will look to take cues from the much awaited meeting of the full RBI Board held yesterday. The meeting being watched keenly by the market, ended reportedly on a cordial note after nine grueling hours on Monday. In the high profile meeting, which came amid the differences between the government and the RBI spilling out in the open, the central bank decided to take measures to improve liquidity conditions, Reuters reported citing unidentified sources.
Also read: RBI strikes ‘cordial note’; discusses easing liquidity, MSME credit in high profile board meet