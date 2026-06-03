The global markets traded on a higher note as investors across the globe looked past the uncertainty hovering over the US and Iran negotiations, but crude prices saw a slight rise. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start, down 21 points or 0.09% to trade at 23,471.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 101 points or 0.43% higher at 23,483, while the BSE Sensex rose 383 points or 0.52% to close at 74,650.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 03, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Wednesday as investors looked past uncertainty over the US-Iran peace negotiations. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.91%, while the Topix added 0.93%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures last traded at 25,853, lower than the index’s last close of 26,038.32. South Korea’s markets were closed for a holiday.

US markets

The futures tied to the US equity benchmarks remained little changed. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures traded near the flatline. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 2 points.

However, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.13% to end at 7,609.78, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 228.91 points, or 0.45%, to end at 51,307.79. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain of 0.03% to end at 27,093.90.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose about 1.25% to $94.92 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures traded 1.13% higher at $97.08 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices advanced 1.24% to trade at $94.92 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,59,120 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 0.14% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,58,840 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,19,340. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,495.80 an ounce, up 0.53%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate remained unchanged to Rs 2.66 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.20% lower at $74.65 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 8,362.92 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional Investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 9,589.32 crore on June 02, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% higher at 99.24. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.28% to close at 95.27 to the dollar on June 02.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector stocks rose the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 4.11% in market capitalisation. Further, Information Technology stocks were followed by the Electronics sector stocks, which were further followed by the Digital sector stocks. However, the Insurance stocks fell the most, declining 0.73%.