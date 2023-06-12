Market regulator Sebi has barred Essel Group’s Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) CEO Punit Goenka from director or Key Managerial Personnel roles in listed companies or subsidiaries. The move follows Sebi’s discovery that Chandra and Goenka misappropriated funds from ZEEL for personal gain. The ban remains in effect until further notice.

“ZEEL shall place this Order before its Board of Directors, within 7 days from the date of receipt of the Order,” Sebi said.

Sebi’s investigation revealed the absence of effective processes and structures in ZEEL to prevent governance misconduct, with the company being exploited as a personal fund by Chandra and Goenka. Notably, ZEEL’s share price plummeted from Rs 600 to Rs 200 between FY19 and FY23, despite its profitability, indicating underlying issues. Additionally, the promoter’s shareholding dwindled from 41.62% to the current level of 3.99% during this period.