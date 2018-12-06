Rupee opens weak, falls 33 paise against US dollar

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 9:38 AM

Rupee opened on a weak note Thursday as the domestic currency plunged 33 pasie versus the US dollar.

Rupee opened on a weak note Thursday as the domestic currency plunged 33 pasie versus the US dollar. The rupee opened at 70.79 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 70.46. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India, as widely expected, kept its key policy rate unchanged at 6.50 percent in its monetary policy review on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty opened negative on Thursday on weak global cues and after RBI refused to soften stance and continued to hold rates. The 30-share Sensex plunged about 250 points in the opening trade to 35,627.93, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading above the 10,700-level. Yes Bank share price plunged more than 2.5% in the opening trade.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty to open negative as RBI holds rates; Jet Airways in focus

OPEC meet

Along with weakness in global stock markets, the prices of oil fell on Thursday. However, trading was tepid ahead of a meeting by producer group OPEC that is expected to result in a cut inj supply aimed at draining a glut that has pulled down crude prices by 30 percent since October. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.66 per barrel at 0140 GMT, down 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close,Reuters reported. International Brent crude oil futures were down 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $61.49 per barrel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rupee vs us dollar
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee opens weak, falls 33 paise against US dollar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition