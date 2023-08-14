Rupee drops below 83/USD for first time since October 2022

The Indian rupee, on Monday, declined below 83 to the U.S. dollar for the first time since October 2022, as the jump in U.S. yields pressured Asian currencies.
The rupee was at 83.0500 to the dollar by 09:06 a.m. IST, down from 82.8450 on Friday.
The 10-year U.S. yield rose to 4.18%, while several Asian currencies were down more than 0.5%.
BHEL, Shakti Pumps, Suzlon Energy, Axis Bank among 127 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 7 touch 52-week lows
Share Market Highlights: Nifty closes over 19340, Sensex above 65k; JFS, Tata Steel among the top gainers
“Clearly, it’s all about the RBI (Reserve Bank of India),” a dealer at a bank said.
“If the RBI does not push it (USD/INR) below 83, you will see a decent-sized move higher.”