RIL, MRF, IndusInd Bank, Ashok Leyland among 120 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 14 touch 52-week lows on 19 July

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the green on Wednesday. In the intraday trade, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 114.2 points or 0.46% to reach a new all-time high at 19,841.65. The BSE Sensex gained 321.91 points or 0.48% to reach a new all-time high of 67,117.05 intraday.

Broader market indices were trading mostly in green – Nifty Next 50 rose 0.47%, Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.48%, Nifty 100 gained 0.08%, and Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 0.63%. The Volatility Index (India VIX) rose 1.06%. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank gained 0.28%, Nifty Financial Service rose 0.24%, Nifty Auto gained 0.11%, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.51%, Nifty FMCG fell 0.32%, Nifty IT slipped 0.30 % and Nifty Media gained 0.65%.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Polycab India, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, KEI Industries, NTPC, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Havells India, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and TV18 Broadcast were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

ABB India, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Alkem Laboratories, Allsec Technologies, Anmol India, APL Apollo Tubes, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Pipes, Arvind, Ashok Leyland, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Atal Realtech, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bharat Bijlee, Bikaji Foods International, BIRLASOFT, Can Fin Homes, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chalet Hotels, CIE Automotive India, Crown Lifters, LT Foods, DCM Shriram Industries, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Eimco Elecon (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Esab India, Finolex Cables, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godawari Power And Ispat, HDFC Asset Management Company, Heritage Foods, The Hi-Tech Gears, Ice Make Refrigeration, IIFL Finance, IndusInd Bank, International Conveyors, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Saw, Jindal Drilling And Industries, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kajaria Ceramics, KEI Industries, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kriti Nutrients, The Karnataka Bank, Mastek, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Minda Corporation, M K Proteins, Samvardhana Motherson International, MRF, Mtar Technologies, NCC, Newgen Software Technologies, NLC India, Orchid Pharma, Pennar Industries, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Polycab India, Precision Wires India, Pricol, Reliance Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sanghi Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Saregama India, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Shakti Pumps (India), Shyam Metalics and Energy, Silgo Retail, SJVN, Snowman Logistics, S. P. Apparels, Sundram Fasteners, TARC, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Thomas Scott (India), Tilaknagar Industries, TIPS Industries, TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS, Ugro Capital, Usha Martin, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Vesuvius India, VA Tech Wabag, Welspun Corp, WE WIN, Xchanging Solutions, Zensar Technologies, and Zota Health Care were among 120 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Aartech Solonics, Fiberweb (India), Jet Airways (India), Lexus Granito (India), Pavna Industries, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), SEL Manufacturing Company, Uravi T and Wedge Lamps, Hybrid Financial Services, Paras Petrofils, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, Shree Ram Proteins, Shree Ram Pro Ltd-RE, and Suumaya Industries were among 14 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Tips Films, Shakti Pumps (India), Anmol India, Madhav Copper, Indowind Energy, Allsec Technologies, Arihant Capital Markets, Network18 Media & Investments, Sangam (India), The Grob Tea Company, KEI Industries, Universal Cables, Bikaji Foods International, Birla Cable, and TV18 Broadcast were among the volume gainers.