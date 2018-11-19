NSE makes investing in government bonds easier for retail investors, offers mobile app ‘NSE goBID’

National Stock Exchange today will launch a mobile application and web-based platform — “NSE goBID”.

In a bid to make it easier for retail investors to invest in government bonds directly, the National Stock Exchange has offered a mobile application and web-based platform — “NSE goBID” (Government Bond Investment Destination). “NSE goBID” and web-based platform for investing in government securities will be available to all investors registered with trading members of NSE, the stock exchange website said.

The NSE goBID platform will be launched today by Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Earlier in April, the NSE had launched its e-Gsec platform which allowed retail investors to invest in government securities and hold them in existing demat accounts. Government securities are one of the safer investment options available to retail investors as these are risk-free instruments which provide portfolio diversification and are available for longer investment durations.

The NSE goBID facility aims to provide a common platform for all members of the exchange and to enable their clients/investors to participate directly in non-competitive bidding in a seamless manner, the stock exchange said in a circular dated November 16. The facility will be available via a web link and also on NSE goBID mobile app, for mobile phones with Android 4.4 version and above.

Through NSE’s platform retail investors can place an order for buying treasury bills (T-Bills) and Government of India (GoI) dated bonds in the primary market, the description on the NSE platform said. NSE goBID will offer a ready infrastructure to the trading members of the NSE for order collection, payment, refunds, transfer of bonds. However, according to the description, trading members may offer their own facility for collecting orders from their investors.

The NSE circular said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in November last year permitted the stock exchanges to act as aggregators/facilitators in the facility of non-competitive bidding in government securities. In this regard, the NSE had launched the e-Gsec platform to provide retail investors the opportunity to participate in weekly auctions of G-Secs and T-Bills. Further, with the launch of the NSE goBid platform today, clients/investors will be able to participate directly in non-competitive bidding in a seamless manner.