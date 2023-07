NSE Bulk deals, July 19: Anmol India, DP Wires, E2E Networks other major deals that took place on Wednesday

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs again yesterday and ended Wednesday’s trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 83.90 points or 0.42% to close at 19,833.15 after making a new 52-week high of 19,851.70 intraday. The Sensex jumped 302.30 points or 0.45% to settle at 67,097.44 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,171.38 intraday.

In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank rose 0.57%, Nifty IT fell 0.06%, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.39%, Nifty Financial Services gained 0.57%, Nifty PSU Bank surged 1.95%, and Nifty Media jumped 1.13%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were NTPC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, and while the top losers were Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Bajaj Auto, and Maruti Suzuki.