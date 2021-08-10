Windlas Biotech IPO share allotment: Check status online; grey market premium falls; listing on Aug 17

Windlas Biotech stocks are expected to make their stock market debut on 17 August 2021

Windlas Biotech’s Rs 401.53-crore IPO, which was subscribed 22.46 times, will finalise share allotment on Wednesday, 11 August 2021. In the primary market, Windlas Biotech shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 80, over the IPO price of Rs 460 apiece. Windlas Biotech shares were trading at Rs 540 apiece in the grey market, a 17.4 per cent premium over the issue price, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. While the company does not have any direct listed peers, it competes with unlisted peers such as Theon Pharma, Synokem Pharma, and Innova Captab. Among these, Windlas Biotech has lower margins and return ratios as compared to Synokem and Theon Pharmaceuticals.

Windlas Biotech stocks are expected to make their stock market debut on 17 August 2021. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 12 August, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 13 August. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. “Given the company’s leadership position, strong growth in topline, and good growth runway, we remain positive on the long-term prospects of this issue,” SEBI registered investment Advisor INDmoney said in a report.

Check Windlas Biotech share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Windlas Biotech — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Windlas Biotech through BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Windlas Biotech is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Windlas Biotech Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

