The share allotment for Shree Ram Twistex IPO is expected to be finalised today i.e. February 26. The textile manufacturer’s public offering opened for bidding on February 23 and closed on February 25. The company is expected to get listed on March 2.

The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 95 to Rs 104

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Shree Ram Twistex’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘SRTL’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar Bigshare Services Private

Select ‘Shree Ram Twistex’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Shree Ram Twistex was heavily oversubscribed by investors. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 43.62 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 3.94 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 220.26 times

Retail Investors: 76.24 times

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: GMP

In the unlisted markets, the company’s shares are trading at a heavy discount of nearly 11%. As per the latest available data, the company’s shares are currently trading at Rs 93, implying a discount of Rs 11 from the upper end of the price band.

This translates into a potential discount of 10.58%.

However, grey market prices are an unofficial metric to determine the listing price, and may fluctuate based on market mood and sentiment.

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: Key details

The public issue of Shree Ram Twistex was open for subscription from February 23 to February 25, with the company aiming to raise Rs 110.24 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 104 per share.

The issue is being managed by Interactive Financial Services, while Bigshare Services Private is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE by March 2.