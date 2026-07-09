While SBI Funds Management is the largest asset management company in India by mutual fund quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM). As of December 31, 2025, SBIFM’s market leadership is led by the 23,125 branches of the State Bank of India (SBI), reaching 97.87% of India’s pincodes.

A massive, embedded sales force

The bank branch network is a human-powered distribution engine. SBIFM leverages a bank-affiliated network that includes over 13,000 NISM-certified bank employees who are trained to sell mutual fund products directly to the bank’s 96.5 million customers. This relationship is formalised through a commercial agreement where SBI treats SBIFM as its “preferred partner” for investment services and customer distribution.

Conquering the “Beyond-30” markets

The true power of this physical reach is visible in India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which are known as B-30 cities. While digital-only competitors struggle to gain trust in rural areas, SBIFM uses SBI’s brand equity to convert traditional savers into first-time investors.

As of late 2025, SBIFM held the largest B-30 MAAUM among the top 10 AMCs.

Its market share in B-30 locations stands at 19.3%, which is significantly higher than its overall national market share of 15.4%. Crucially, 65.56% of SBIFM’s 15.76 million live SIPs originate from these B-30 cities, reflecting deep rural penetration.

Peer comparison (Total B-30 AUM share as of December 2025)

SBIFM’s 19.3% share significantly leads its closest top-tier peers:

SBI AMC: 19.3%

19.3% HDFC AMC: 12.0%

12.0% ICICI Prudential AMC: 11.4%

11.4% Nippon India AMC: 9.4%

9.4% UTI AMC: 5.1%

5.1% Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: 5.1%

SBI Funds Management IPO: YONO integration

The branch network does not work in sylos. It is amplified by SBI’s digital reach. The company has integrated its mutual fund capabilities into SBI’s YONO digital banking platform, which has over 96 million users. This integration has already mobilised tens of thousands of mass-market SIP accounts, bridging the gap between physical trust and digital convenience.

A differentiated competitive advantage

This distribution synergy provides SBIFM with a structural advantage that is difficult to replicate. As of December 31, 2025, the SBI channel alone contributed 20.33% of the company’s total MAAUM. By combining Europe’s largest asset manager (Amundi) with India’s largest bank, SBIFM has created a platform that can mobilise assets from both global institutional investors and first-time rural savers with equal efficiency.

All in all, while competitors fight for digital eyeballs in metro cities, SBIFM’s dominance remains rooted in the trust and accessibility provided by thousands of physical branches across the country.