Nova Agritech files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Manufacturer of agricultural inputs Nova Agritech Ltd has filed its preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 140 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of up to 77,58,620 equity shares of shareholder Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The Telangana-based company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares of up to Rs 25 crore. If such placement is completed, the issue size will be reduced.

The proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 14.20 crore will be utilised for investment in its subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences for setting up a new formulation plant, Rs 10.49 crore for funding capital expenditure by Nova Agritech and towards expansion of its existing formulation plant.

It will also use Rs 26.69 crore for funding of working capital requirement of Nova Agritech, Rs 56.74 crore for investment in Nova Agri Sciences, for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2007, the firm manufactures, distributes and markets a wide range of product categories consisting of soil health management products, crop nutrition, bio stimulant, bio pesticide, integrated pest management (IPM) products and crop protection products.

It has an active network of over 6,200 dealerships spread across 16 states across the country.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Bajaj Capital Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue.