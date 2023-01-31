Adani Enterprises FPO nears full subscription; 80% issue subscribed with hours left for bidding

Adani Enterprises’ follow-on public offer was subscribed 80% as of 2 PM on the last day of subscription, ie, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, raising hopes that the issue is on the way to sail through by the end of the day today. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 0.97 times, Non-Institutional Investors(NIIS) subscribed 2.27 times, Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 0.09 times, shares reserved for employees subscribed 0.40 times and in total out of 4,55,06,791 shares, 3,63,80,004 were subscribed. The FPO was subscribed only 3% Monday.

Abu Dhabi based, International Holding Company (IHC), on Monday said it will invest $400 million (Rs 3,200 crore) in the Adani Enterprises’ Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) through its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC. IHC has subscribed to 16% of Adani Enterprises’ $2.5 billion FPO. This is IHC’s first investment of the year, the conglomerate said.

The net proceeds of the FPO will be used for debt repayment and capital expenditure of AEL and its subsidiary companies. The tentative date for share allocation is February 3.

On Tuesday, Adani Enterprises shares rose 3.35% to Rs 2,975.00 while other stocks of Adani Group were trading mixed. In the aftermath of Hindenburg’s report, three Adani Group stocks, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, have their circuit limit narrowed down from 20% to 10% after two continuous days of fall. The stocks have been falling since the Hindenburg accused the Adani group of fraud and money laundering.