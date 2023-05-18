InterGlobe Aviation, AU Small Finance among 82 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 12 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices pared early gains and turned flat. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 18,175.55 and BSE Sensex at 61,579.94. In broader markets, the Nifty 100 fell 0.13%, Nifty Midcap 50 was down 0.41% and Nifty Small Cap 100 dipped 0.23%. The volatility index, India VIX fell 1.6%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 201.65 points or 0.46% to 3,900.35, Nifty FMCG fell 0.74%, Nifty Pharma tanked 1.16%, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 1.13% and Nifty Realty tumbled 2.13%. HDFC Bank, SBIN, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, ITC, Bank of Baroda, HDFC, BLS, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro and TCS were the most active stocks on NSE.

Volume Gainers

Shanti Overseas (India), DB (International) Stock Brokers, GPT Infraprojects, Sakuma Exports, EIH, Remsons Industries, Jubilant Industries, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Vedant Fashions, Honeywell Automation India, Indo-National, Thermax, Restaurant Brands Asia, Tega Industries, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics, Cords Cable Industries, Patel Integrated Logistics, Huhtamaki India, Dev Information Technology, Birla Cable and Wheels India were the volume gainers on NSE.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech and Axis Bank were the top gainers while Divis Lab, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Britannia, Titan and Cipla were the losers.

Price Band Hitters

Lorenzini Apparels, ABM International, Andhra Cements, Aurionpro Solutions, AXISCADES Technologies, DRC Systems India and Soma Textiles & Industries were among 55 stocks to hit the upper price band. Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Axita Cotton, Sanghi Industries and TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power were 26 stocks to hit the lower price band.

Stocks at 52-week Highs and Lows

Mtar Technologies, Vindhya Telelinks, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat Industries Power Company, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Baid Finserv, Kaynes Technology India, Ujjivan Financial Services, InterGlobe Aviation, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Universal Cables, L&T Finance Holdings, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Cera Sanitaryware, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Exide Industries, Patel Engineering, Lloyds Steels Industries, Max Healthcare Institute, Poonawalla Fincorp, AU Small Finance Bank, Hitachi Energy India, Servotech Power Systems, Andhra Cements, Jindal Saw, Tega Industries and Kirloskar Brothers were among the 82 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Hexa Tradex, IPCA Laboratories, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) and SEL Manufacturing Company were among the 12 stocks that hit 52-week lows.