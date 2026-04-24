The Infosys share price has opened with sharp cut. It is down nearly 3% in early trade as the company reported muted Q4 earnings. The big concern was a relatively soft revenue forecast for FY27. Also, the tech firm’s American Depository Receipt (ADR) slumped 4% overnight.

Infosys Q4 performance

The IT major reported a consolidated net profit growth of 21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,501 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 7,033 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 46,402 crore in Q4FY26, up 13.4% from Rs 40,925 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Infosys has reported a revenue growth guidance of 1.5%-3.5% in constant currency terms for FY27, compared with 3-3.5% for FY26.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for FY26. The record date is June 10, 2026, and the dividend will be paid on June 25, 2026.

Infosys Q4: Large deal value at $3.2 billion

Large deal total contract value (TCV) for the quarter stood at $3.2 billion. The company’s dollar revenue stood at $5,040 million, gaining 6.6% QoQ and down 1.2% YoY.

The company delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1%, with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the “robustness” of Infosys’ enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities, said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD of Infosys.

Infosys share price performance

The share price of the IT major has fallen 6.8% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has dropped 3.6% in the past one month and 19.25% in the last six months. Infosys’s share price has erased over 16% of investors’ wealth over the previous one year.

Infosys Q3FY26 results

The company reported a 2.23% YoY fall in its consolidated net profit, which came in at Rs 6,654 crore as against Rs 6,806 crore in the year-ago period. However, the IT major’s revenue from operations climbed 8.89% to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 41,764 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In Q3FY26, Infosys guided for revenue growth of 3-3.5 per cent in constant currency (CC) terms for FY26, while maintaining an operating margin outlook of 20-22%. The IT firm reported deal wins worth $4.8 billion in Q3, with 57% contributed by net new deals.