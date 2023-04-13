Infosys Q4FY23 Results: Net profit at Rs 6,128 crore, misses estimates

India’s second largest IT company Infosys reported its fourth quarter revenue of Rs 37,441 crore, down 2.3 per cent from Rs 38,318 crore in the previous quarter, with net profit of Rs 6,128 crore. Infosys net profit for Q4FY23 missed estimates of Rs Rs 6,553 crore according to CNBCTV18 poll, falling about 7.0 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 6,586 crore. The IT firm also fell short of revenue poll expectations of Rs 38,830 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

According to analysts and brokerage firms, the IT firm was expected to clock a profit rise in the range of 14.2- 21.7 per cent on-year during the March quarter. EBIT margin was also expected to expand for the IT firm, albeit marginally.

Infosys today declared a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. “The record date for the purposes of the Annual General Meeting and payment of final dividend is June 2, 2023. The dividend will be paid on July 3, 2023,” Infosys said in a regulatory filing. The company also announced the date of its 42nd Annual General Meeting as June 28, 2023.