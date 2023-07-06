scorecardresearch
HDFC’s replacement on Sensex: JSW Steel to enter BSE’s 30-share index from 13 July

As HDFC shares are set to be delisted from the bourses come 13 July, JSW Steel will replace the mortgage lender in the 30-share BSE Sensex index.

Written by Zoya Springwala
JSW Steel
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise will enter the BSE Sensex 50 index in lieu of JSW Steel.

Steel major JSW Steel is set to replace HDFC on the S&P BSE Sensex-30 index July 13 onwards. The rejig comes in the wake of HDFC’s shares being delisted from the exchanges as  a result of the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger. Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research projected that JSW Steel will see passive inflows of around $145 million.

Other BSE indices will also see a change as a result of the merger. As JSW Steel moves to the premier 30-share Sensex index, Zomato shares will enter the S&P BSE 100 index, while JBM Auto Components will be included in the BSE 500 index. Apollo Hospitals will enter the BSE Sensex 50 index in place of HDFC, while Zomato will replace Apollo Hospitals Enterprise in the BSE Sensex Next 50 index.

IndexDropAdd
S&P BSE SENSEXHDFCJSW Steel Ltd
S&P BSE 500HDFCJBM Auto Components
S&P BSE 100HDFCZomato
S&P BSE SENSEX 50HDFCApollo Hospitals Enterprise
S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50Apollo Hospitals EnterpriseZomato
S&P BSE 100 LargeCap TMC (INR)HDFCTVS Motor
S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap Index (INR)HDFCApollo Tyres
S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index (INR)TVS Motor CoApollo Tyres
S&P BSE 250 Smallcap Index (INR)Apollo TyresJBM Auto Components
S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index (INR)TVS MotorJBM Auto Components
S&P BSE SENSEX 50 TMC (INR)HDFCHindustan Aeronautics
S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC (INR)Hindustan Aeronautics TVS Motor
S&P BSE 200HDFCAPL Apollo Tubes
S&P BSE GREENEXHDFCInfosys

LTIMindtree replacing HDFC on Nifty 50

Larsen & Toubro subsidiary LTIMindtree is set to replace HDFC on the Nifty 50 index from July 13. In the Nifty 100 and Nifty 500 indices, HDFC will be replaced by Jindal Steel and Mankind Pharma. According to calculations by Nuvama, LTIMindtree should see an inflow of about $172 million.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 09:26 IST

