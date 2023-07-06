HDFC’s replacement on Sensex: JSW Steel to enter BSE’s 30-share index from 13 July

Steel major JSW Steel is set to replace HDFC on the S&P BSE Sensex-30 index July 13 onwards. The rejig comes in the wake of HDFC’s shares being delisted from the exchanges as a result of the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger. Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research projected that JSW Steel will see passive inflows of around $145 million.

Other BSE indices will also see a change as a result of the merger. As JSW Steel moves to the premier 30-share Sensex index, Zomato shares will enter the S&P BSE 100 index, while JBM Auto Components will be included in the BSE 500 index. Apollo Hospitals will enter the BSE Sensex 50 index in place of HDFC, while Zomato will replace Apollo Hospitals Enterprise in the BSE Sensex Next 50 index.

Index Drop Add S&P BSE SENSEX HDFC JSW Steel Ltd S&P BSE 500 HDFC JBM Auto Components S&P BSE 100 HDFC Zomato S&P BSE SENSEX 50 HDFC Apollo Hospitals Enterprise S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Zomato S&P BSE 100 LargeCap TMC (INR) HDFC TVS Motor S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap Index (INR) HDFC Apollo Tyres S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index (INR) TVS Motor Co Apollo Tyres S&P BSE 250 Smallcap Index (INR) Apollo Tyres JBM Auto Components S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index (INR) TVS Motor JBM Auto Components S&P BSE SENSEX 50 TMC (INR) HDFC Hindustan Aeronautics S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 TMC (INR) Hindustan Aeronautics TVS Motor S&P BSE 200 HDFC APL Apollo Tubes S&P BSE GREENEX HDFC Infosys

LTIMindtree replacing HDFC on Nifty 50

Larsen & Toubro subsidiary LTIMindtree is set to replace HDFC on the Nifty 50 index from July 13. In the Nifty 100 and Nifty 500 indices, HDFC will be replaced by Jindal Steel and Mankind Pharma. According to calculations by Nuvama, LTIMindtree should see an inflow of about $172 million.