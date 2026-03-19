It’s Gudi Padwa today and the celebrations take centre stage in Maharashtra – home to Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. Many investors might now be thinking of one key question – will the stock market take a break or continue trading as usual?

The answer is very simple – the Indian stock markets will remain open on March 19, 2026.

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India will function normally. Trading will continue as usual during regular market hours.

Is the stock market open on Gudi Padwa

Talking about the festival, Gudi Padwa is the beginning of the new year in Maharashtra. It is celebrated with great pomp and show in Mumbai. However, it does not feature on the official stock market holiday calendar for 2026.

This means that investors can continue buying and selling stocks in both the equity and equity derivatives segments without any interruption.

A partial pause in select segments

Even though the broader market remains active, but it is not entirely business as usual across all segments.

It is also important to note that certain areas of the financial market will observe a pause due to Gudi Padwa being a bank holiday.

Some segments like currency derivatives, NDS-RST (repo settlement system), and tri-party repo will remain closed for the day. These are linked to banking activities, so they are shut because banks are closed for the holiday.

At the same time, trading in commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts will continue.

Why the confusion around holidays?

The confusion often arises because festivals like Gudi Padwa are regionally significant. However, it is not always classified as nationwide market holidays.

Since Mumbai, also called the financial capital of India plays a central role in India’s financial ecosystem, many assume that local holidays will automatically impact trading schedules.

However, exchanges follow a predefined holiday calendar. This balances regional occasions with national-level uniformity. As a result, not every state-specific festival leads to a complete market shutdown.

Market holidays in March

Although March 19 is not a trading holiday, the month does include a few market closures.

Earlier in the month, trading was suspended on March 3 on account of Holi, when both exchanges remained shut.

Looking ahead, there are two more holidays lined up.

Markets will remain closed on March 26 for Ram Navami and again on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti.

On these days, trading across all major segments including equity, derivatives, and currency markets will be suspended.