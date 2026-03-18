Welcome to Financial Express’ live blog on the FOMC meeting, where we bring you the latest updates, key insights, and real-time market reactions as the Fed announces its policy decision

After three rate cuts in late 2025, the Fed is expected to pause this week, with markets almost fully pricing in no change. The focus will shift to the dot plot and Powell’s comments, especially on the impact of rising oil prices. The Iran war has pushed oil close to $100 per barrel, putting the Fed in a tough spot between supporting growth and controlling inflation. The new dot plot is likely to show fewer rate cuts for 2026, with some analysts expecting just one or even none. A Duke University survey projects inflation at 3% and unemployment at 4.6% in 2026, pointing to mild stagflation. Markets now expect the first possible rate cut only by October, with doubts growing about any cuts next year. The January Fed decision saw a 10–2 split, and continued dissent could signal rising pressure to cut rates. Globally, central banks are also constrained, with Australia hiking rates while the ECB and Bank of England are likely to hold. This is one of Powell’s last meetings before stepping down in May 2026, so his tone will be closely watched. The Fed decision comes at 2:00 PM ET, followed by Powell’s press conference at 2:30 PM ET, both key for market direction.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates, expert insights, and everything you need to track the Fed’s next moves.

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