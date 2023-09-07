FII, DII data: FPIs offloaded shares worth Rs 3245 cr, DIIs sold shares worth Rs 247 cr on September 6, Wednesday

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 3245.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth net Rs 247.46 crore on September 6, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

For the month till September 6, 2023, FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 7,850.70 crore while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 5,688.81 crore. In the month of August, FIIs offloaded shares worth net Rs 20,620.65 crore while DIIs added equities worth net Rs 25.16.95 crore.

“Despite the continuing upward momentum, the market is lacking depth as investors’ confidence is a bit shaken due to rising global uncertainty. A fresh rise in US bond yields and the dollar index is creating uncertainty in global markets and in India, and this has once again led to offloading of local shares by the FIIs. Technically, the Nifty took support near 19,500 and bounced back sharply. A promising intraday reversal formation is indicating a strong possibility of further uptrend from the current levels,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices closed in the green with the Nifty closing above 19,600 with the push from last-hour buying. The NSE Nifty 50 ended up 0.18% to settle at 19,611.05, while the BSE Sensex added 100 points to shut shop at 65,880.52. Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap 50 led the gains among the broader indices.

Also Read Wholesale sugar prices at 6-year high amid supply crunch fears

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors – foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) – can impact the economy’s net investment flows.