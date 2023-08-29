Domestic Indices trading in the green; gains led by Realty stocks including Macrotech Developers, Indiabulls

The benchmark indices are trading in the green intra-day on Tuesday, with gains led by Realty and Metal. The NSE 50 gained 0.27% at 19,357.30, and the BSE Sensex rose 0.20% to 65,129.16. The top gainers include real estate stocks. The Nifty Realty Index is up 1.64% to 546.75 and BSE Realty too is seeing 1.66% gains.
The gains are led by Macrotech Developers, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha, and Oberoi Realty. The stock prices for Macrotech Developers surged a whopping 5.62%, Indiabulls Real Estate climbed 5.04%, DLF jumped 2.90%, Sobha rose 1.51%, Oberoi Realty gained 1.32% and Brigade Enterprises ascended 1.27%.
Among the other sectoral indices, Bank Nifty, Media, Metal, IT, and Auto are the gainers, while the laggards are Nifty FMCG and PSU Bank.
“We had begun this week on a positive stance having ruled out a full blown collapse, despite last week being on the slippery slope. While yesterday closed on a selling note, there was enough resilience on show to keep upside hopes alive. While downside markers will remain at either 19,250 or 19,170, we will look forward to a confirmation from a break of 19,370 to play a repeat swing to 19,540. Except for swings on either side of 19,311 before a directional play is attempted, which is likely to take a while to evolve again,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.