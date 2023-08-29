scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Domestic Indices trading in the green; gains led by Realty stocks including Macrotech Developers, Indiabulls

Bank Nifty, Media, Metal, IT, and Auto are the gainers, while Nifty FMCG and PSU Bank are the laggards among the sectoral indices.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
Stock Market Outlook
Macrotech Developers, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha, and Oberoi Realty were among the top gainers on the Nifty Realty Index. (Photo: Reuters)

The benchmark indices are trading in the green intra-day on Tuesday, with gains led by Realty and Metal. The NSE 50 gained 0.27% at 19,357.30, and the BSE Sensex rose 0.20% to 65,129.16. The top gainers include real estate stocks. The Nifty Realty Index is up 1.64% to 546.75 and BSE Realty too is seeing 1.66% gains.

Also Read

The gains are led by Macrotech Developers, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha, and Oberoi Realty. The stock prices for Macrotech Developers surged a whopping 5.62%, Indiabulls Real Estate climbed 5.04%, DLF jumped 2.90%, Sobha rose 1.51%, Oberoi Realty gained 1.32% and Brigade Enterprises ascended 1.27%. 

Among the other sectoral indices, Bank Nifty, Media, Metal, IT, and Auto are the gainers, while the laggards are Nifty FMCG and PSU Bank.

Also Read
Also Read

“We had begun this week on a positive stance having ruled out a full blown collapse, despite last week being on the slippery slope. While yesterday closed on a selling note, there was enough resilience on show to keep upside hopes alive. While downside markers will remain at either 19,250 or 19,170, we will look forward to a confirmation from a break of 19,370 to play a repeat swing to 19,540. Except for swings on either side of 19,311 before a directional play is attempted, which is likely to take a while to evolve again,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 13:55 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS