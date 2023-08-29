Domestic Indices trading in the green; gains led by Realty stocks including Macrotech Developers, Indiabulls

The benchmark indices are trading in the green intra-day on Tuesday, with gains led by Realty and Metal. The NSE 50 gained 0.27% at 19,357.30, and the BSE Sensex rose 0.20% to 65,129.16. The top gainers include real estate stocks. The Nifty Realty Index is up 1.64% to 546.75 and BSE Realty too is seeing 1.66% gains.

Also Read Asian shares mostly rise as attention turns to earnings, economies

The gains are led by Macrotech Developers, Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, Sobha, and Oberoi Realty. The stock prices for Macrotech Developers surged a whopping 5.62%, Indiabulls Real Estate climbed 5.04%, DLF jumped 2.90%, Sobha rose 1.51%, Oberoi Realty gained 1.32% and Brigade Enterprises ascended 1.27%.

Among the other sectoral indices, Bank Nifty, Media, Metal, IT, and Auto are the gainers, while the laggards are Nifty FMCG and PSU Bank.

Also Read Bonds rally, stocks drift as China boost fades

“We had begun this week on a positive stance having ruled out a full blown collapse, despite last week being on the slippery slope. While yesterday closed on a selling note, there was enough resilience on show to keep upside hopes alive. While downside markers will remain at either 19,250 or 19,170, we will look forward to a confirmation from a break of 19,370 to play a repeat swing to 19,540. Except for swings on either side of 19,311 before a directional play is attempted, which is likely to take a while to evolve again,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.