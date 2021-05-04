Petrol and diesel price today 4 May 2021: Fuel rates hiked after 18 days; check price in Mumbai, Delhi here

Petrol and diesel rates were changed after an 18-day pause. (Image: Reuters)

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were today hiked for the first time after 18-days of unchanged rates. Today, the price of Petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 90.55 per litre, up 15 paise from yesterday, while Diesel prices were hiked by 18 paise to Rs 80.91 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.95 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Mumbai’s petrol cost is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.95 per litre, up 12 paise. Diesel in the country’s financial capital costs Rs 87.98 per litre, a jump of 17 paise since yesterday. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities. Petrol and Diesel prices are fixed on the basis of freight charges, local taxes, and VAT. Till yesterday, the base price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 32.61 per litre with a freight charge of Rs 0.28 per litre. Dealers are charged Rs 32.89 per litre, an excise duty of Rs 32.90 per litre is added to the same. Dealer commission of Rs 3.75 per litre is added to the same, along with Rs 20.86 per litre VAT.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 92.55 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 90.76 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 83.78 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 96.60 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 86.30 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 93.60 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.81 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 94.16 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 88.25 per litre

Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 88.92 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.39 per litre

Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 92.83 per litre; Diesel prices – 83.83 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.15 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 80.62 per litre

Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 88.54 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 81.51 per litre

Crude Oil price rises

Optimism surrounding global demand pushed crude oil higher on Tuesday. US WTI crude futures for June traded at $64.63 per barrel, while Brent crude futures were up at $67.70 per barrel, according to Reuters.