Traders should buy on dips, Nifty 50 to be positively biased; implement this strategy for gains

By Manojh Vayalar

This June series, Nifty futures started with a premium of 70-80 points for the current month. For the Nifty futures, FII maintained around 40% short positions, which is less than the last month’s series, which is now currently up to around 50% shorts. The index witnessed a long buildup rally since the start of this series which later faced profit booking, currently at lower positions. We believe that a dip in the Index could be an opportunity to enter into longs and hence the Buy on Dips is the trade sentiment in Nifty.

For Nifty, 18,300-18,800 should be the immediate range for June and we believe that the Nifty should be positively biased. Only if the Nifty spot closes below 18,300 some profit booking might be seen. The VIX for the Nifty has been more or less at around 11% wrt 14% during the last monthly expiry implying limited nervousness.

FIIs started this series with around 60% vs 40% index shorts last month which are currently around 50% as of yesterday. For the Nifty, the IVs for the options stayed at around 11 levels in yesterday’s trade implying possible short straddle at 18,500 strikes. For the Bank Nifty 29th June, 44,000 strike call option has highest open interest implying resistance near these levels. Bank Nifty has strong support near 43,500 levels now. For the NSE Nifty 50, the VWAP (Volume weighted average price) of Nifty June Futures is around 18,300 implying that to be the support. Above this, Nifty is to be positively biased for the short term towards 18,800.

With FIIs having medium shorts in the Index at par to the last month, we expect Nifty to only face some resistance at the higher levels. The ratio between Bank Nifty and Nifty is currently at 2.37, this ratio has a support at 2.35 and resistance near 2.44. We expect Nifty to perform well and maintain a buy on dips.

Sector-wise, Auto, Cements & Media look positive in NSE Nifty 50.

Trading Strategy: Nifty Short Straddle

Sell 15 th June 18500 CE@ 170

Sell 15th June 18500 PE@ 90

June 18500 PE@ 90 Net Premium @ 260, SL 350

Target @ 120

(Manojh Vayalar, VP- Derivatives, Religare Broking. Views expressed are author’s own. Please consult with your financial advisor before investing.)