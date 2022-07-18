Adani Enterprises, Bharat Electronics among 80 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 18 scrips at fresh lows

Domestic stock markets were trading with strong gains on Monday tracking strength in Asian and US equities. The BSE Sensex rose over 500 points to 54,295, and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 162 points to 16,212. The broader markets also opened in green with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices inching up 0.8%. All sectors opened in green with Nifty IT and metals leading gains, rising up to 1.7 per cent. PSBs, realty and pharma indices were the next top winners. Among stocks, BEL soared over 4% after the company posted a net profit of Rs.431.49 crores in Q1 FY23 as against a profit of Rs.11.15 crores last year, while HDFC Bank share price slipped despite the private lender reporting strong first quarter earnings.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Adani Enterprises, Aether Industries, Apar Industries, Bharat Electronics, Blue Dart Express, Eicher Motors, Gensol Engineering, GRP Ltd, Insecticides (India), Lumax Auto Technologies, Vedant Fashions, Orient Bell, Rajratan Global Wire, Safari Industries, Schaeffler India, Shanti Educational Initiatives, Vadilal Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Indostar Capital Finance, PB Fintech, A & M Febcon, Aryavan Enterprise, Bombay Rayon Fashions, Citiport Financial Services, Essar Shipping, Meyer Apparel, Suumaya Corporation, Vikas Proppant & Granite were among the stocks that fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 37 securities were at 52-week highs, while 24 scrips touched news lows on Monday. Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Apar Industries, Cheviot Company, Eicher Motors, Ethos, Insecticides (India), PC Jeweller, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Safari Industries (India) were among the securities at 52-week highs intraday. Meanwhile, Compuage Infocom, DRC Systems India, GE Power India, ICICI Prudential Nifty 5 Yr Benchmark G-SEC ETF, Nandan Denim, PB Fintech, Radhika Jeweltech, Suumaya Industries, Touchwood Entertainment, WE WIN were among the scrips that touched fresh lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, L&T, IndusInd Bank, TCS, HCL Tech, Ultratech Cement, Titan, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, HUL, Reliance were the sole losers. In the Nifty pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Hindalco, ONGC and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers, while Britannia, HDFC, HDFC Bank, M&M and Dr Reddy’s were the laggards.