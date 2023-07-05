5 biggest mergers & acquisitions in India: Reliance, Tata, Vodafone, Walmart – did their big bets pay off?

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) play a pivotal role in shaping the corporate landscape of any country, and India is no exception. Over the years, several significant M&A deals have taken place, reshaping industries, strengthening market positions, and propelling companies to new heights. Here, we delve into the five largest M&A deals in India that have left a lasting impact on the business landscape.

Vodafone-Idea Merger (2018): One of the most significant deals in the Indian telecom sector, the Vodafone-Idea merger, brought together two prominent telecom companies to form Vodafone Idea Limited. Valued at approximately $23 billion, the merger aimed to combine the market reach and resources of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. This consolidation at the time created a formidable player in the highly competitive Indian telecom market.

Walmart-Flipkart Acquisition (2018): In a landmark move, retail giant Walmart acquired a majority stake in Flipkart, one of India’s leading e-commerce companies. With a valuation of $16 billion, the acquisition marked Walmart’s entry into the Indian market. The deal enabled Walmart to tap into India’s burgeoning e-commerce sector and leverage Flipkart’s extensive customer base and supply chain infrastructure.

Tata Steel-Corus Acquisition (2007): Among the few instances of an Indian company acquiring a western giant is Tata Steel’s acquisition of Corus, a major European steel producer. It stands as one of the largest outbound acquisitions by an Indian company. Valued at approximately $12 billion, this deal propelled Tata Steel into the league of global steel giants. The acquisition provided Tata Steel with access to new markets, advanced technology, and a stronger global presence.

Hindalco-Novelis Acquisition (2007): Hindalco Industries, an Indian aluminum producer, made a significant mark on the global stage with its acquisition of Novelis, a leading player in aluminum rolled products. The deal, valued at around $6 billion, gave Hindalco access to Novelis’ expertise, global customer base, and advanced technology. This acquisition elevated Hindalco’s position as a global aluminum player and opened doors to new growth opportunities.

Reliance Industries-Future Group Acquisition (2020): Reliance Industries, helmed by Mukesh Ambani, made headlines with its acquisition of Future Group’s retail, wholesale, and logistics businesses. The deal, valued at approximately $3.4 billion, fortified Reliance’s position in the retail sector, allowing it to expand its presence across the country. This strategic move strengthened Reliance’s retail footprint and enhanced its competitive edge in the evolving Indian retail market.