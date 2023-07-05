scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

5 biggest mergers & acquisitions in India: Reliance, Tata, Vodafone, Walmart – did their big bets pay off?

Vodafone-Idea merger, Walmart-Flipkart acquisition are some of the biggest mergers and acquisitions in India and these industries have expanded by significant heights.

Written by FE Business
Mergers and acquisitions in India
Over the years, several M&A deals have taken place which reshaped industries, strengthened market positions, and propelled companies to new heights.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) play a pivotal role in shaping the corporate landscape of any country, and India is no exception. Over the years, several significant M&A deals have taken place, reshaping industries, strengthening market positions, and propelling companies to new heights. Here, we delve into the five largest M&A deals in India that have left a lasting impact on the business landscape.

Vodafone-Idea Merger (2018): One of the most significant deals in the Indian telecom sector, the Vodafone-Idea merger, brought together two prominent telecom companies to form Vodafone Idea Limited. Valued at approximately $23 billion, the merger aimed to combine the market reach and resources of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. This consolidation at the time created a formidable player in the highly competitive Indian telecom market.

Also Read

Walmart-Flipkart Acquisition (2018): In a landmark move, retail giant Walmart acquired a majority stake in Flipkart, one of India’s leading e-commerce companies. With a valuation of $16 billion, the acquisition marked Walmart’s entry into the Indian market. The deal enabled Walmart to tap into India’s burgeoning e-commerce sector and leverage Flipkart’s extensive customer base and supply chain infrastructure.

Also Read

Tata Steel-Corus Acquisition (2007): Among the few instances of an Indian company acquiring a western giant is Tata Steel’s acquisition of Corus, a major European steel producer. It stands as one of the largest outbound acquisitions by an Indian company. Valued at approximately $12 billion, this deal propelled Tata Steel into the league of global steel giants. The acquisition provided Tata Steel with access to new markets, advanced technology, and a stronger global presence.

Hindalco-Novelis Acquisition (2007): Hindalco Industries, an Indian aluminum producer, made a significant mark on the global stage with its acquisition of Novelis, a leading player in aluminum rolled products. The deal, valued at around $6 billion, gave Hindalco access to Novelis’ expertise, global customer base, and advanced technology. This acquisition elevated Hindalco’s position as a global aluminum player and opened doors to new growth opportunities.

Reliance Industries-Future Group Acquisition (2020): Reliance Industries, helmed by Mukesh Ambani, made headlines with its acquisition of Future Group’s retail, wholesale, and logistics businesses. The deal, valued at approximately $3.4 billion, fortified Reliance’s position in the retail sector, allowing it to expand its presence across the country. This strategic move strengthened Reliance’s retail footprint and enhanced its competitive edge in the evolving Indian retail market.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 15:04 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS