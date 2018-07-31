What is Kiki challenge and why police say that it is dangerous?

Will Smith went an extra mile and shot a video on top of a bridge in Budapest.

An individual dancing alongside a moving car to Canadian rapper Drake’s hit single – In My Feelings. Yes, that’s the internet’s latest obsession – ‘Kiki Challenge’. What started off as a bit of fun on Instagram has turned into a dance trend, taking the internet by storm. At the same time, it has led to safety concerns across the globe with police from different countries including India, warning people against taking up the challenge. But what is Kiki Challenge, where did it come from and why are police cracking down on the viral dance? Here is all you need to know.

What is Kiki Challenge?

Also known as In My Feelings Challenge, Kiki Challenge involves a willing volunteer who opens the passenger door of a moving car and proceeds to dance alongside it to the opening lines of Drake’s “In My Feelings,” from his latest album, Scorpion.

The lyrics of the songs which have gone viral, go as: “KiKi, do you love me? Are you riding? Said you’d never ever leave from beside me, ’cause I want you and I need you, and I’m down for you always.”

Where did Kiki Challenge start?

The dance went viral after comedian Shiggy posted a video of himself on Instagram busting some moves to Drake’s song. However, his video didn’t feature a car. The challenge was taken up by Shiggy’s friend Odell Beckham Jr. who filmed himself dancing outside of a vehicle – leading to the birth of Kiki Challenge.

Which celebrities have done the challenge?

Everyone from Will Smith to Ciara has had a go. The Men in Black actor went an extra mile and shot a video on top of a bridge in Budapest. In the video, he says whilst scaling the bridge: “this is definitely illegal.” Even Drake couldn’t resist giving fans a show during his set at Wireless festival.

Why do police say that it is too dangerous?

When people are jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it in the middle of the road, there are obviously multiple risks involved. In a tweet, Mumbai police said that the dance also puts others at risk. Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!” the tweet read.

Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice pic.twitter.com/RyTvoChJFa — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 30, 2018

Uttar Pradesh police, in a cheeky tweet, asked parents to ask their kids not to take up this challenge. “Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice,” it tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh police have also issued an advisory in association with Radio Mirchi.