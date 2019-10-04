Ratapani Tiger Reserve: Madhya Pradesh to get 7th tiger reserve

Recently, the central government has informed that the population of tigers across the country noted an increase in number.

Tiger Reserve in MP: Known as the Tiger state of India, Madhya Pradesh is set to get its 7th tiger reserve. The tiger reserve which has been proposed to be carved out of the Ratapani wildlife sanctuary will be known as the Ratapani Tiger Reserve. A report published in the Indian Express suggested that the declaration was made recently and the central Indian state is inching closer to get a new tiger reserve. It also said that the committee of the state government has submitted a report consisting of the final outline of the core and buffer areas of the tiger reserve that was proposed. The proposal of the Ratapani tiger reserve has been in government’s shelves for more than a decade, the report added.

The IE report informed that the Ratapani wildlife sanctuary is spread across an area of 823.065 sq km, out of which, 763.812 sq km is the area which has been proposed as the core area and the remaining 59.253 sq km as the buffer area of the proposed tiger reserve. It added that as many as 29 revenue villages were part of the sanctuary. Out of those 29, as many as 9 villages, which were spread across an area of over 26.947 sq km, fall in the core area of the proposed reserve.

IE reported that Residents of Dantkhow village have already been relocated. The relocation process of the residents of three other villages is being carried out. Out of the remaining five revenue villages, the relocation process of the residents of three forest villages is yet to be carried out.

READ | Over 21-km long ropeway to come up in Himachal! Govt releases Rs 600 crore for a 5-stage project

The Ratapani wildlife sanctuary is spread over the area of Raisen and Sehore districts of MP. But the proposed tiger reserve also includes some parts of the Bhopal forest division.

H S Mohanta, Forest Secretary told the Indian Express that there is a predefined procedure that is needed to be followed, according to the government rules. There are certain government constraints and considerations involved in such projects, like the costs involved. There is always a possibility that the government after a thorough examination of the proposed plan can suggest some changes. The Forest Secretary also told IE that the recommendation after the state government will also go to the wildlife board of the state.

Earlier this year, the central government citing a tiger census data has informed that the population of tigers across the country noted an increase in number. It credited the development to the effort of wildlife conservation and to the awareness about the need to conserve our flora and fauna.