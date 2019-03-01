Good news for biodiversity enthusiasts: Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach

By: | Updated: March 1, 2019 3:24 PM

The mass nesting, a phenomenon known as arribada (a Spanish term), began Tuesday night. An estimated 92,053 female turtles were spotted digging pits with flippers to lay eggs.

Olive Ridley, Olive Ridley turtle, Odisha, Gahirmatha beach, news, Olive Ridley, Olive Ridley sea turtle, Olive Ridley tortoise, Olive Ridley in indiaOlive Ridley turtles arrive at Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach

Navigating thousands of miles in the ocean, Olive Ridley turtles have started arriving at Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach here in large numbers, marking the beginning of their annual breeding season, a forest official said. The beach, close to the missile test range centre at
Wheeler’s Island, is one of the largest rookeries of the endangered sea creature, he said. “The mass nesting, a phenomenon known as arribada (a Spanish term), began Tuesday night. An estimated 92,053 female turtles were spotted digging pits with flippers to lay eggs,” said Bimal Prasanna Acharya, the divisional forest officer, Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Division.

A 600-metre net barricade has been set up on the beach to ensure safety of the turtles. “The forest officials are keeping a close watch on the beach to prevent dogs and jackals from venturing into the nesting ground. As the site is close to the missile test range, visitors are also barred from entering the area,” the official said. The mass nesting is expected to continue for another five to six days, he said.

“On an average, an Olive Ridley turtle lays about 120 to 150 eggs, which usually hatch after 45-50 days. The hatchlings then emerge from the nests and make their way to the sea,” Acharya stated. With the climate being conducive and the beach topography ideal, the turnout of these marine creatures is expected to rise in the coming days, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Good news for biodiversity enthusiasts: Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition