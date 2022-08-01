Etihad launches new Airbus A350-1000 on its New Delhi-Abu Dhabi route

What if a flight represents a country, kind of peculiar but it’s very true. Etihad has introduced its latest Airbus A350-1000 on its New Delhi-Abu Dhabi-New Delhi route. It is inspired by the city of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. With the airline’s latest cabin interior, it is more efficient and durable in design. Etihad’s Premium A350 aircraft is packed with thoughtful design details that offer outstanding comfort and increased privacy.

Its inspiration

Etihad’s signature lighting design is inspired by the shade of the palm trees of Abu Dhabi. Cabin lighting simulates natural ambient light and is designed to enrich the guest experience, provide optimal sleeping surroundings, and diminish the effects of jetlag. The Airbus A350 also offers the quietest cabin experience for a wide-body aircraft.

Reducing pollution

To help reduce light pollution, and therefore jetlag, came with the new dark-mode interface on the E-BOX inflight entertainment system. During your trip, Mobile and Wi-Fi connectivity are also available throughout the aircraft.

An Abu Dhabi-themed family-friendly flight, a special feature of this plane has also been launched, the new interactive Flight Map feature which means kids can explore the map with the help of Jurassic-era friends. With this, Etihad’s ‘Little VIP’ young guests will enjoy the newly launched WarnerDhabi-theme.



Smart seating arrangement

With Smart Seating, Etihad’s spacious economy cabin is configured with 327 smart seats in a 3-3-3 arrangement, out of which 45 ‘economy space’ seats are extended with an additional 4 inches of legroom. That is, in flight, you can easily feel your feet without pain.

In addition, the seats feature a 13.3” inch screen for enjoying Etihad’s signature supportive headrest, USB charging and Bluetooth headphone pairing as well as Etihad’s award-winning Inflight Free Entertainment System.

Extra amenity kits

On long flights, passengers always miss some usual but important things like blankets, pillows, etc., which is why Etihad provides guests with blankets and pillows and a convenience kit for added comfort. They also get to experience an exceptional culinary experience on board which is served by Etihad’s award-winning cabin crew.

Key highlights of A350 Cabin

Most airlines now charge extra to provide extra comfort. But Etihad is offering cleverly designed seats for added comfort, a 13-inch screen in each seat, and an innovative recline system in flight. To give travelers added convenience, Etihad did not stop here, but took it to the next level by introducing additional features like Bluetooth headset pairing, an integrated headset and a charging port for the flexibility to stream, surf or work with an enhanced culinary experience at no extra cost.