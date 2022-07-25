CM Soren introduces new Jharkhand Tourism Policy, says ‘State to be known for attraction not extraction’

Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren launched Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021 on 23rd July 2022 in New Delhi. The purpose of the policy is to revive, renew and revamp the tourism sector of the state, to provide a different dimension and perspective as to how the world views the state of Jharkhand.

While addressing the launch the chief minister said Jharkhand has always been viewed from the point of view of Extraction. Our goal with this policy is to enable the world to view it from the point of view of Attraction not extraction. The presence of pristine water, forests, mountains, and rivers makes the state have limitless possibilities in regard to tourism. The New Tourism Policy reflects a similar objective.

Pandemic has been really difficult for individuals across the globe. It affects the tourism sector the hardest. We have tried to figure out the deterrents in the path of development and plan to do all that can be expected to improve our state and its residents, said the cheif minister.

Further, the minister said the state is offering special packages to investors which will be treated on a first-cum-first basis.

What is in Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021?

The key aspects of the Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021 focus on providing civic amenities and adopting ways of beautification for sites like Deoghar, Parasnath, Madhuban and Itkhori. With its aim to elevate the potential of religious tourism, religious tourist units will also be set up in the state.

Further, with its aims to embrace eco-tourism, provisions are also being made to provide accommodations to tourists in forest rest houses and tree plantations along with the development of eco-circuits.

To introduce tourists to encountering the majestic and shining society of Jharkhand, there is a push to organise food festivals, inter-state cultural exchange programmes and conferences to showcase the vibrant and diverse culture of the state.

Efforts are also being made to overcome issues between rural and urban areas. There will be some activites to be included promoting local cuisines, showcasing rural life, while publicizing and promoting tourist specific villages to enhance the potential of rural tourism. Village Tourism Committees( VTC) and Rural Tourism Subcommittee to be shaped in such a manner.

The Policy also strives to cater to modern travellers by making ample room for their preferences and likings. Promotion of adventure tourism activities such as paragliding, gliding, water sports, rock climbing, etc have been proposed.

Moreover, Annual Adventure Sports Events are to be organised and regulatory frameworks for ensuring safety standards are to be set up. Water sports activities would be created and stretched to various water bodies in the State like Tilaiya, Kelaghagh, Kanke dam, Hatia dam, Massanjore, Chandil, Pataratu, Getalsud etc.

The strategy intends to mark Jharkhand as a haven to “Rest and Recuperate” by means of expanding tourist units under the ambit of wellness tourism.

Exciting getaway options will be available for those looking searching for a break from the everyday and high-speed city life. Mining Tourism is another idea of gaining traction nationally and internationally to exhibit the mineral strength of the state.