Good news for Indian passport-holders! Brazil announces ‘no visa’ policy for Indians

There are a number of countries that allow Indians without Visa.

Brazil visa for Indians: In a major good news for Indians visiting Brazil, the South American nation has annnounced that there would be no requirement for visas for visitors from India. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that it would drop its requirement for visas for tourists or businesspeople from India, according to Reuters report. Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of 2019. He has been reducing visa requirements from a number of developed countries.

There are a number of countries that allow Indians without Visa. There are a few countries that grant visa on arrival. Countries like- Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Comoros, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guine-issau, Guyana, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Malaysia, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mozambique, Myanmar, Palau, Saint Lucia, Seychelles, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Tanzania, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tuvalu, UAE, Uganda, Qatar- provide visa on arrival.

If Indians are visiting countries like – – Belarus, Bhutan, Dominica, El Salvador, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Macau, Mauritius, Micronesia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadies, Senegal, Serbia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu – – there are no requirements for Visa.

Earlier, on January 25, 2004, both the governments of India and Brazil signed an agreement on exemption of Visa requirement for holders of Diplomatic, Official and Service Passports. The agreement came into effect on November 17, 2004.