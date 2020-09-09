Agra’s Taj Mahal, Red Fort to open! Check date, timings, tickets, tourist guidelines

Taj Mahal, Red Fort in Agra: Normally, Taj Mahal opens 30 Minutes before sunrise and closes 30 Minutes before sunset during normal operating days. (Reuters image)

Taj Mahal in Agra is opening! After remaining close for more than six months due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the historic Taj Mahal is set to open its doors for visitors from September 21. However, 5,000 visitors will be allowed to visit on a daily basis, Superintending Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India’s Agra Circle Vasant Swarnkar was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Taj Mahal Tickets: The central government’s guidelines over social distancing and hand sanitization will be followed after the Taj Mahal opens for the public on September 21. Wearing masks will be mandatory for visitors. Ticket counters won’t open. Visitors must purchase tickets online. Tickets will be sold online or through the ASI phone app, Swarnkar said.

Taj Mahal Timings: Normally, Taj Mahal opens 30 Minutes before sunrise and closes 30 Minutes before sunset during normal operating days. Taj Mahal will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. Earlier on September 1, ASI-protected monuments in Agra such as Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra, Itimad Ud Daulah, Mehtab Bagh, Rambagh, Chini Ka Rauza, Marium Tomb were allowed to open. However, Taj Mahal and Agra Red Fort remained shut. Along with the Taj Mahal, Agra Red Fort will also open. Notably, Agra Red Fort will remain shut on Sundays.

The Taj Mahal is located on the right bank of the Yamuna River in a vast Mughal garden in Tajganj of Agra District in Uttar Pradesh. It was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. “An immense mausoleum of white marble, built-in Agra between 1631 and 1648 by order of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his favourite wife, the Taj Mahal is the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage,” UNESCO stated.