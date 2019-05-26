Ten astounding expeditions to appease the explorer in you

Adventure in the Caribbean From the Caribbean Sea to the archipelagos lost in the Atlantic Ocean, discover an untamed nature of exceptional beauty and remarkable natural attractions classed as Unesco World Heritage Sites. You will be able to observe an extraordinary biodiversity and meet Bijogo people who have ancestral traditions. Costa Rica Private Expedition The flourishing jungles of Costa Rica are serene and untouched, punctuated by the iridescent blue flash of a morpho butterfly, the mist of a waterfall, or the rhythmic call of a howler monkey. Discover the incredible biodiversity hidden under the canopies of three distinct rainforests with top naturalist guides. Ride white water through lush river canyons and fly tree to tree on zip lines strung through the forests of Lim\u00f3n. Survey leafy treetops from the peak of a dormant volcano in the northern highlands. Then head into the coastal primary forests of the Osa Peninsula to discover a magnificent array of wild species. Arches, Canyonlands & Mesa Verde National Parks Hike and picnic among the intriguing landscapes of Arches and Canyonlands National Parks in North America. Set off on a breathtaking drive through Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, and arrive at the Unesco World Heritage site of Mesa Verde National Park\u2014a complex network of Ancestral Puebloan dwellings. Discover the remarkable culture that built these villages and imposing cliff dwellings, and continue to the historic railroad town of Durango. On arriving at the riverside lodge by raft after a float down the Colorado River, take a 4x4 tour of Monument Valley with Navajo guides. The Great Apes of Uganda & Rwanda Explore the Great Apes of Uganda and Rwanda and go on treks in search of chimpanzees, gorillas, and golden monkeys. Take a visit to chimpanzee sanctuary established in association with the Jane Goodall Institute and get a chance to meet scientists at the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund\u2019s Karisoke Research Center. Go on a safari into the forest to see these gentle giants and observe one of the planet\u2019s most endangered creatures up close. Track mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park, where National Geographic grantee Dian Fossey conducted research on gorillas for 18 years. Southern Spain & Morocco Trace the footsteps of Spanish monarchs, Moorish sultans and legendary artists on an unforgettable journey in Spain and Morocco. From the grand plazas of Madrid to the lively neighbourhoods of Casablanca, encounter an array of architectural masterpieces: Gothic cathedrals and Moorish palaces, ancient medinas and charming whitewashed towns. Delve into the local culture as you visit medieval cities, bustling souks and private homes. Along the way, explore a wealth of World Heritage sites, and enjoy an authentic performance of Spanish flamenco. Greece: Wonders of an Ancient Empire Reconnoiter Wonders of an Ancient Empire in the Greece. On arrival in Athens, explore the city\u2019s treasures, including the Acropolis; the ancient Agora; and the National Archeological Museum, home to countless treasures. At the fortified city of Mycenae, encounter an ancient grave circle, the royal palace, and the Tomb of Agamemnon. Explore Delphi\u2019s awe-inspiring ruins and visit the 11th-century monastery of Hosios Loukas. Discover the extraordinary monasteries of Meteora, built atop sandstone megaliths. Tanzania Safari Experience Tanzania\u2019s Great Migration and go on safari to Lake Manyara National Park, famous for its elephants, hippos, giraffes, flamingos and tree-climbing lions. Take in the region\u2019s spectacular array of wildlife through this expedition. Set out on National Geographic Expedition\u2019s first safari to discover east Africa\u2019s legendary wildlife amid the stunning Rift Valley landscape. Far from the tourist circuit, enjoy a rare opportunity to view traditional singing and dancing, witness an initiation ritual, and learn about this fascinating culture from the village chief. Alaska With Alaska\u2019s wide-open spaces, gigantic glaciers, jagged mountains and sparkling lakes, Alaska invites travellers to Magadan, a gulag during the time of Stalin, which is a prime site for observing cetaceans. Experience the abundant and varied wildlife of the regions, from many marine birds, steller sea lions, fur seals, whales, Arctic ground squirrel, and the Kamchatka brown bear. Here, nature is shaped by glacier fronts, coniferous forests, and a myriad of islands and islets. A cruise provides the perfect opportunity to get as close as possible to the abundant fauna. Antarctica From moors scattered with moss and lichen, white-sand beaches and turquoise waters in the Falkland Islands to glaciers and snow-capped mountains in the South Orkney Islands, National Geographic Expeditions\u2019 Antarctica itinerary has it all. You can experience this trip and discover an untamed world of incredible fauna and wildlife such as penguins, seals, whales and albatrosses. Greenland & Spitsbergen On the borders of inhabited lands, at high northern latitudes, where the sun merely brushes the horizon during the short austral summer, sail to Spitsbergen to encounter the lord of the sea ice: the polar bear. With roughly 80% of its surface covered in ice, Greenland is a living laboratory of geologic forces\u2014a place where enormous icebergs drift through glittering fjords and Inuit communities carve out an intrepid lifestyle amid a wilderness of rock and ice. Explore this dynamic Arctic landscape sailing into glacier-fed fjords, hiking through valleys, etc.