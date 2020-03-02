ISRO to launch GISAT-1 satellite on GSLV rocket as high as a 16 storey building!

The satellite will facilitate real-time observation of the country’s geography and its borders under cloud-free condition.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT 1) on March 5. The satellite will be launched via Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. The launching vehicle of GISAT 1 has evinced much interest before the launch of the mission. GSLV -F10 is a humongously tall vehicle – as tall as a Sixteen storey building, and weighing approximately 4,20,300 kilograms, according to a tweet posted by the country’s space agency ISRO. The launcher will launch the satellite at a tentative time of 1743 hours on 5th of March.

An Earth observation satellite, GISAT 1 will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. The satellite will then reach the final geostationary orbit with the help of its onboard propulsion system. The significance of the satellite is its ability to facilitate real-time observation of the country’s geography and its borders under cloud-free condition, according to the space agency. The satellite, which is substantially heavy with a weight of 2268 kg, will be placed in the geostationary orbit of around 36,000 kilometre. This satellite is one of the two earth observation satellites that will be launched by ISRO. The satellite will be fixed at a particular spot in such a way that it keeps facing India and its border countries without a break.

The high-resolution cameras used in the satellite will keep a watch on our borders, as reported in the Hindu. It will also observe the undergoing changes in the geography of the country. Apart from the GISAT 1 launch, the space agency has a slew of high profile operations in this year. The second attempt to land on the moon is also expected to take place this year after the lunar mission launched by ISRO failed to land successfully on the moon’s surface last year. The ambitious mission of sending a manned spacecraft is also on the cards. Air Force pilots are undergoing space training in Russia in this regard.