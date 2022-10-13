Google working towards a waste-free world

Every year, humanity consumes far more than what the planet can naturally replenish. While this linear economic model has led to a great deal of progress for humanity in a short time, it has also created environmental harm, injustice, and disparities — particularly for lower-income and under-resourced communities that are located near industrial areas where pollution is more prevalent, said Mike Werner, Lead for Circular Economy, Google Global Sustainability Team.

Recently, the tech giant introduced a new accelerator programme that is geared to support technology startups and non-profit organisations based in North America and Asia Pacific that further a circular economy. “At Google, we want to support efforts to create a circular economy and build a sustainable future without waste,” said Werner. Building on the success of its Accelerator: Climate Change (which has supported companies like 75F, AmpUp, Carbon Limit and ChargeNet), Google for Startups Accelerator: Circular Economy is focused on using technology to solve circularity challenges, he informed.

The Google for Startups Accelerator is a ten-week virtual accelerator programme for Seed to Series A technology that is “designed to bring the best of Google’s programmes, products, people, network and technology to those working towards a waste-free world.” In addition to mentorship and project support on technical subjects like AI and machine learning, geospatial and Google Cloud, the accelerator will focus on product design, customer acquisition, leadership development, expert-led circular economy deep dives, workshops and leadership development.

According to Werner, each cohort will comprise 10-15 organisations using technology to tackle circular economy challenges. These challenges include reuse, refill, recycling, composting, fashion, food, safe and circular materials, and the built environment. Participants will also be assigned a dedicated success manager for even more support that is specific to their organisation.

Selected organisations will receive training in design, marketing and leadership, strategic support, early access to new Google products and tools and mentoring from more than 20 Google teams. Applications are now open till November 14, 2022 and the programme will commence in February 2023.