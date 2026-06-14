In 2007, a young comedian from Amritsar was rejected by The Great Indian Laughter Challenge first level auditions.

At that point of his life he was earning Rs 1500 a month at a PCO booth since and had already been turned down from Indian Idol.

Instead of quitting, he got on a bus to Delhi and auditioned again. He entered as a wild card, outlasted every contestant and won the season.

He was paid Rs 10 lacs as prize money, and he spent it for his sister’s wedding.

That single sequence of rejection, failure and resilience, refusal to stop trying, and believing in yourself is Kapil Sharma’s story. Nearly two decades later, the man who earns Rs 5 crore per episode on Netflix (as per Komal Nahata).

The Phone booth Years

He was born Kapil Punj in 1981, into a middle-class family in Amritsar. His father, Jeetendra Kumar Punj, was a head constable in the Punjab Police, something he often talks about in his show. In 1997, when Kapil was still in school, his father was diagnosed with cancer. For seven years, the family watched him fight. He passed away in 2004.

With the sole breadwinner gone, Kapil took over. He worked eight-to-ten hour shifts at a PCO booth after college, from 4 pm to midnight, earning Rs 500 a month.

He later told an interviewer he took the job because he couldn’t bring himself to ask his family for money — “Mujhe ghar se maang ne mein sharam aati thi.”

Between the booth, a stint at a textile mill, and teaching theatre to younger students, he kept the house running. Singing at jagratas was as close as he got to a stage.

He was offered a compassionate posting in the police department after his father’s death. He turned it down. He wanted to sing. Comedy, at that point, was not even on the horizon.

Right City, Wrong Plan

Mumbai is often called the city of dreams, but Sharma’s first trip there was a washout. He arrived during a college break with Rs 1,200 in his pocket and returned to Amritsar empty-handed.

Speaking as a guest on Indian Idol 13, Sharma told the judges, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, that he’d once been a contestant on the same stage. “I have given Indian Idol auditions. The auditions took place in Amritsar and I was not selected,” he said. What followed was a regional singing show, ‘Awaz Punjab Di’, where he made the cut.

But it was a Punjabi comedy show, MH One’s ‘Hasde Hasaande Ravo’, that changed the trajectory. Later in 2007 life changed when he won the Laughter Challenge.

Of the many roles Sharma has played on screen, he once started from behind the mic in Laughter Challenger (L) and Comedy Circus (R). (Image: Screenshot/YouTube)

The Television Empire

With that Laughter Challenge win, Kapil entered ‘Comedy Circus’, a theme-based comedy competition where he went on to win six seasons. More importantly, it became a masterclass in networking. Working alongside industry stalwarts gave him the connections to launch his own production.

In 2013, he did exactly that. ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ debuted on Colors TV, produced by Sharma’s own K9 Productions, a company he’d quietly registered back in 2009, long before anyone would have bet on a PCO-booth kid building a production house.

The show’s ensemble made it the highest-rated comedy show on Indian television from 2013 to 2016.

Then, at the height of it, Sharma walked away. Despite a peak TRP of 3.4, he left Colors TV and signed what was reported to be a Rs 110 crore deal with Sony TV in 2016. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ debuted and grew bigger. According to Zapr Media Labs, a TV audience analytics firm, the Sony version averaged 53 million viewers — a significant jump from the 30 million at Colors — with a 28% audience loyalty rate, lifting Sony’s overall channel performance by an estimated 7%.

K9 Productions, meanwhile, was building quietly in the background. The production house reported a revenue of Rs 9.58 crore in 2024, as per Tracxn.

The Bollywood Gamble

In 2015, Sharma made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon‘, a romantic comedy directed by Abbas-Mustan. It opened to Rs 49.38 crore, proof that his television audience would not follow him to the big screen.

In 2017, K9 Productions backed ‘Firangi’, with Sharma as lead and primary producer. The film opened to just Rs 2 crore, scraped together Rs 9.5 crore in its first week, and dropped out of the theatrical race within a fortnight, as per Sacnilk. Against a reported budget of Rs 35 crore, Sharma lost roughly Rs 15 crore. It was one of the lowest points of his career.

Kapil Sharma’s debut movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (L) and his character in Zwigato (R).

The losses on screen were compounded by chaos off it. A public mid-air altercation with co-star Sunil Grover went viral, raising questions not just about professional relationships but about the personal toll that fame and pressure were extracting. In interviews and later in his Netflix standup, Sharma would acknowledge that the period saw him struggling with alcohol and the weight of public expectation. The man who made India laugh was, for a while, not doing much laughing himself.

He went quiet. When he returned to cinema in 2022, it was a deliberate recalibration. ‘Zwigato’, directed by Nandita Das, cast Sharma as a gig economy delivery driver, as far from slapstick as he could get. It earned just over Rs 2 crore at the box office, but it did something money couldn’t: it repositioned him as an actor who could hold a frame without a punchline.

Earlier this year, he appeared in ‘Dadi Ki Shadi’, a comedy-drama that has collected Rs 8.42 crore in India so far.

‘I am not done yet’

That wasn’t just the title of his 2022 Netflix standup special, it was a declaration of intent. The hour-long set was raw and autobiographical, covering everything from alcohol to ambition to the absurdity of overnight fame. While Netflix didn’t release official viewership numbers, the trailer and clips recorded nearly 3 million views on YouTube shortly after release. More critically, it was a test run: could Kapil Sharma work on a global, on-demand platform the way he worked on appointment television?

The answer came in the form of a Forbes India Celebrity 100 listing at rank 53 in 2019 and the commercial bet that Netflix placed on him next.

The Netflix Era

In March 2024, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ launched on Netflix. Not a one-hour special, not a guest appearance. His name was the show.

The numbers validated the bet immediately. As per official Tudum data, it became the first Indian series to trend on Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV list for four consecutive weeks, peaking at a global No. 3 in the non-English category and trending in 14 countries simultaneously.

The guests were no longer film casts in promotional mode — they were cultural events. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor appearing together after Rishi Kapoor’s passing drew 2.5 million views within hours. A cricket episode featuring Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer outpaced even that, pulling 2.6 million views and 4.6 million viewing hours.

Reportedly earning Rs 5 crore per episode and Rs 65 crore per season, Sharma had become bigger than any single network could contain. Four seasons in, with global guests ranging from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ed Sheeran, the show is no longer a one-hit experiment. It is Netflix India’s marquee comedy franchise.

Ed Sheeran on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. (Image: Instagram)

Beyond the screen

Then came Kap’s Cafe, and a test of resilience that had nothing to do with ratings.

Co-founded with his wife Ginni Chatrath, the cafe opened in Surrey, Canada on July 4, 2025. A pastel, Instagram-friendly space built around Mumbai-style street food and ‘gur wali chai’, it went viral almost instantly.

Six days later, it was shot at.

Approximately nine rounds hit the storefront while staff were inside. No one was injured. A month later, on August 7, it happened again, this time with what police described as a Molotov cocktail-like device left at the scene. On October 16, a third shooting struck the cafe, again in the early morning hours with staff present. The attacks were linked to extortion networks; in November 2025, Delhi Police arrested a man they identified as the key strategist behind the shootings.

Kap’s Cafe in London. (Image: Screenshot/YouTube)

Sharma didn’t shut down. By January 2026, Kap’s Cafe had expanded to Dubai, opening in Al Kifaf with the same white-and-pink interiors, now serving the Gulf’s high-end customer base.

The man who once earned Rs 500 a month at a phone booth now sits at the centre of a reported Rs 300 crore empire. But the distance between those two numbers was never covered in a straight line. It was covered in refusals, to joke on yourself, to stay broken, to stay humble and rooted.

Disclaimer: This is an independent profile. Kapil Sharma and his representatives were tried to be contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and reports. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.