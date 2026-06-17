US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington and New Delhi are on the verge of finalizing a bilateral trade agreement. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters, Trump noted that the two sides have been engaged in extensive talks regarding trade and broader cooperation, expressing confidence that an agreement could be reached soon.

“We had some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi and India, and we’re working on trade deals. We’re doing a lot of things. A lot of things are happening between the United States and India,” Trump told reporters, noting that Modi has been his friend for a long time and that they share a “great” relationship.

“We are very close [to a trade deal]. We’ve been there for a little while, and he’s a very tough negotiator—one of the toughest,” Trump added.

Trump hints at a future India visit

The US president also indicated plans to travel to India at a later date, recalling his previous visit to the country and praising its leadership.

Trump said he had a “great time” during his earlier trip to India and stressed that the country would continue to play an influential role in Asia under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

According to Trump, India remains a key strategic partner for the United States across both economic and geopolitical fronts, with both nations seeking to deepen engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Defense ties also in focus

In addition to trade, Trump touched upon defense cooperation between the two countries when asked about the broader US-India relationship.

India has reportedly been encouraging a visit from Trump for several months, potentially alongside a broader engagement involving Japan and Australia.

Trump also expressed strong support for India in the context of bilateral security ties.

“If they were attacked, we would be there to help them,” Trump said, when asked about the U.S.-India defense relationship. “If anybody attacks that man, we’re going to be there,” Trump said, referencing Modi. “Now, if there’s a new leader, I’m not so sure about it.”

His remarks come amid ongoing efforts by both countries to strengthen cooperation in trade, defense, technology, and regional security, as negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement continue to gather momentum.

Important details

As per reports, India and the US are on track to finalise an interim agreement before July 24, ahead of the expiry of the US administration’s temporary 10% tariff regime. This pact is projected to enhance market access, fortify supply chains, and grant Indian exporters a distinct tariff advantage over regional competitors like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The economic bond between the two nations remains formidable; the US ranked as India’s second-largest trading partner in 2025–26, during which India clocked $87.3 billion in exports against $52.9 billion in imports, yielding a $34.4 billion trade surplus.