If you think owning a Rolex was luxurious – think again. The Swiss haute horologist recently unveiled the world’s highest boutique atop Mount Titlis. Taking its name from the Alp peak, it was once a telecommunications tower in the 1980s – now transformed into one of the most exclusive watch boutiques in the world.

Located over 3000 metres above sea level, Rolex’s Titlis Tower reimagines what an alpine destination could look like. However, it is not just an ambitious tourism project, but a glass landmark which also offers gourmet meals at 9000 feet.

Inside ‘Titlis Tower’

Rolex’s latest innovation was not a watch, but a 56-metre building instead. Designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, the tower is accessible via a pet-friendly cable car whose single ticket costs more than Rs 12,000 per person. It also gives tourists access to Europe’s highest suspension bridge, Titlis Cliff Walk and a 5000-year-old glacier cave.

The summit is redefined by the Horizon Deck, a viewing platform that overlooks the Alps. Travellers can experience Joseph’s Restaurant for a casual fine-dining experience and one of the most exclusive Rolex boutiques in the world.

The Horizon Deck is located 55 metres above the glacier, and white is all you see. The snow-capped landscape is more than just a view; it’s an experience that tops all luxuries. Views stretch across the peaks towards Italy, over the Swiss Plateau and all the way to Germany and France.

Joseph’s Restaurant, now officially open, offers cuisine with its alpine ease and unforgettable views. The relaxed atmosphere gives you a special table in the skies, 9000 feet above sea level. With a seating capacity of nearly 120 guests, a table reservation for a 4-course meal costs nearly Rs 42,000.

Joseph’s Restaurant overlooking the Alps and their manager Vera das Neves and head chef André Kneubühler. (Image: Joseph’s Restaurant)

The culinary destination is a tribute to Joseph Kuster, from Engelberg, who, together with Willy Amrhein, was the first to ascend the Titlis on skis on January 21, 1904. Along with

The Rolex Boutique

Rolex, often known for its exclusive craftsmanship and high-net-worth customer base, runs the showroom, which is run by Rolex-owned Bucherer. Offering panoramic views of the Titlis summit, the high-altitude Alpine location features a Verde Alpi marble wall and a combination of natural stones and woods.

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With walls made mainly of glass, the Titlis tower exceeds architectural finesse. More than the product, the boutique’s attention is drawn to the location itself. A testament to the horologist’s exclusivity, the alpine presence speaks for itself.

The Rolex boutique at Titlis Towers.

Moving away from ‘high-streets’, Rolex actually took the ‘highest’ path. Unbothered by footfall metrics and sales targets, this is the true mark of a luxury brand. And the clientele – seeks the experience – they are not looking for another store to spend the dollars.

In fact, the location is a subtle ode to Rolex’s legacy. Long before it was known for its luxury watches, the label built its reputation through exploration and adventure. It accompanied mountaineers, divers, aviators, and adventurers into environments where reliability mattered more than a label, reported LUXE Magazine Switzerland. And the boutique’s presence atop a snow-capped mountain peak is more than just a store location, but an extension of the brand itself.