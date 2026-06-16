A temporary government crackdown on Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination has triggered a fresh controversy after Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticised India’s decision to restrict the platform, saying the move unfairly punishes millions of ordinary users while doing little to stop exam paper leaks.

The Indian government has ordered the temporary suspension of Telegram services until June 22 as part of efforts to prevent malpractice during the June 21 re-examination of NEET-UG 2026, which is being conducted again after allegations of question paper leaks during the earlier exam held on May 3.

Pavel Durov slams India’s decision

Reacting strongly to the move, Pavel Durov took to X and criticised the blanket restriction on the platform.

In a tweet, Durov said, “India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn’t stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps.”

India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions.



This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials.



And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps. https://t.co/CzQWN4mXfb — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026

His remarks have added fuel to the growing debate over whether the government’s response is proportionate to the issue it is trying to address.

Google removes Telegram, Apple likely to follow

Google has already removed Telegram from its Play Store in compliance with the government’s directive. Apple is also expected to delist the app from its App Store shortly.

Android users attempting to download Telegram are now seeing a message stating that the app is currently unavailable.

Users who already have the application installed may also experience restrictions during the temporary suspension period.

Government says move aimed at securing NEET re-exam

The temporary restriction was ordered following recommendations from the National Testing Agency, which conducts NEET for admissions into undergraduate medical colleges across India.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh defended the decision, saying authorities are taking every possible measure to prevent any irregularities during the re-examination.

“We will not let anything go wrong. We will take all possible actions to ensure that the examination is conducted without any malpractice,” news agency PTI reported Singh as saying.

The restriction has been imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and will remain in force until June 22, covering both exam day and the immediate aftermath.

Government also targets Telegram’s editing feature

In addition to the temporary platform restriction, the government has directed Telegram to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30.

According to the NTA, authorities believe the feature has previously been misused to fabricate fake “paper leak” evidence by editing already-posted messages after examination papers were circulated. The government is reportedly in talks with Telegram to ensure compliance with the order.

Cyber agencies monitoring exam fraud network

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has been designated as the primary nodal agency coordinating action against online exam fraud linked to Telegram.

Officials said, based on intelligence inputs from the NTA and law enforcement agencies in Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan, multiple Telegram channels, bots and groups allegedly promoting fraudulent exam-related activity have already been taken down.

Authorities claim these channels were actively advertising fake paper leaks and attempting to mislead students ahead of the examination.

Digital rights groups question platform-wide ban

The government’s decision has drawn criticism from digital policy experts and advocacy groups who argue that restricting the entire platform affects millions of legitimate users. Public policy organisation IGAP questioned whether a platform-wide restriction was the least intrusive method available.

IGAP Partner Dhruv Garg said Telegram is widely used by students, coaching institutes, teachers, journalists, professionals, businesses and communities for legitimate purposes.

“Restricting access to Telegram affects many ordinary users who may have nothing to do with the misconduct. The issue is not whether the government can act to protect NEET. It clearly can. The harder question is whether a platform-level restriction is the least intrusive way to address a particular pattern of misuse,” Garg said.

ALSO READ Why did Centre ban Telegram ahead of NEET re-exam? NTA chief Abhishek Singh explains



Internet Freedom Foundation calls move disproportionate

Digital advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation also criticised the decision, calling the move a “band-aid solution” to exam fraud.

In a statement on X, the organisation said shutting down Telegram and disabling message editing for all Indian users was a disproportionate response.

Statement : Shutting down Telegram is a band aid solution and is a disproportionate answer to exam fraud



The Internet Freedom Foundation objects to the directions announced today in the National Testing Agency's press release on action against the Telegram platform. On the NTA's… pic.twitter.com/xlpzjcZEnC — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) June 16, 2026

The group argued that exam fraud and paper leak rumours are not limited to Telegram and can easily spread across other messaging platforms and private groups as well.

With the NEET re-examination just days away, the controversy has reignited a larger debate over balancing exam security, digital rights and the extent of government intervention on online platforms used by millions across the country.