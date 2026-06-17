This year’s Android 17 update marks a milestone for the non-Apple smartphone ecosystem – embedding AI in the core of the operating system. In fact, the idea of the traditional smartphone OS has changed entirely, as Android 17 is pitched as an environment on your phone that encourages AI apps and services – that’s a drastic departure from being a platform to host basic apps. By releasing it earlier than usual, and just days after Apple’s iOS 27 release, Google is ready to take the lead in the AI phone ecosystem.

So how is Android 17 an ‘AI OS’ for your phone?

Turns out that, beyond the usual features list and marketing promotions, Android 17 has some truly useful things to make your phone an AI device.

1. Moving from ‘App-centric’ to ‘Task-centric’ multitasking

One of the biggest changes with Android 17 is how you manage your digital workspace. Thanks to Bubbles – a feature that breaks the rigid walls between applications – you can long-press an app icon and convert it into a compact, floating window. This allows for quick and easy multitasking. On large-screen foldable and tablet devices, these are organised into a dedicated ‘bubble bar,’ allowing you to treat your apps less like static pages and more like fluid, persistent tools.

Hence, whether you are need Google Maps while planning a trip with Gemini and using references from Chrome, or watching a tutorial while working on a document or multimedia content, or tracking sports scores from an app while texting your friends, multitasking becomes easy.

2. Gemini Intelligence makes Android OS a partner

While Android 17 makes the interface look a tad nicer, the real revolution is happening under the hood. Android 17 is expanding its integration with Gemini Intelligence, which begins rolling out to the Google Pixel 10 series and Samsung Galaxy S26 series later this summer.

What this does is move the phone away from being a passive tool to a proactive assistant. Instead of hunting for features or data, the OS begins to suggest actions based on your habits, just like Gemini. It’s the “AI-based OS” transition in action – the system itself is becoming aware of your context. For example, when you are booking a flight, the AI can securely pull a photo of your passport from Google Photos to auto-fill complex text forms in an airline app with a single tap, eliminating manual switching. You can even create a custom widget by simply asking Gemini – this way, you have only useful widgets on your homescreen.

By optimising memory management and system resources, Android 17 ensures that these AI models don’t just sit there — they work to keep your device running smoother and longer, managing RAM so that performance stays snappy even when you’re multitasking heavily.

3. Screen Reactions for creators

Android 17 also takes care of content creators, or those who need to provide digital guides. The OS revamps screen recording by adding a new, intuitive toolbar that allows for Screen Reactions. You no longer need complex third-party tools or green screens to express yourself. Now, you can record your own reactions via the selfie camera simultaneously while capturing your screen. This creates a “reaction-style” video experience that is natively integrated, making it easier to share your perspective on apps, sites, or trending videos.

4. The phone will protect itself

The “AI-first” philosophy also extends to safety. As digital threats are becoming more sophisticated, Android 17 takes a defensive stance with:

Enhanced “Mark as Lost”: Even if a thief manages to get your passcode, the new Find Hub security locks the device with biometrics, preventing them from accessing data or disabling tracking.

Live threat detection: The OS uses machine learning to actively block suspicious apps and scams in real-time. Think of it as a personal bodyguard for your digital life.

Granular privacy: You can now provide temporary, precise location access to apps and share only the specific contacts you choose, rather than your entire address book.

Should you care about Android 17?

You may not see major differences on the surface but Android 17 focuses on intelligence rather than gimmicky features. Coupled with the latest ‘Pixel Drop’ features for Google Pixel devices, which include Gemini Omni and Music Generation, Android 17 is all about delivering an AI experience rather than just a platform for apps. The smartphone just got smart in a true sense.

Can you download Android 17 now?

Yes, you can, provided you have a Google Pixel device. As usual, Google makes the latest version of Android available at the earliest to its Pixel devices, including:

Pixel 10 Series: Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, 10 Pro Fold, and 10a

Pixel 9 Series: Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, and 9a

Pixel 8 Series: Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a

Pixel 7 Series: Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 7a

Pixel 6 Series: Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a

Other devices: Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet

Samsung will follow suit by releasing Android 17-based One UI 9 update to the following devices in the months to come. Here’s a list of the devices slated to get the update:

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S26 series, S25 series, S24 series (including FE), S23 series, and the Galaxy S22 series.

Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold 7 / Z Flip 7, Z Fold 6 / Z Flip 6, Z Fold 5 / Z Flip 5, and Z Fold 4 / Z Flip 4.

Galaxy A Series: Galaxy A56, A55, A54, A36, and A35.

Galaxy Tab Series: Tab S10 and Tab S9 families.

As far as other Android-based brands are concerned, Android 17 is available for developers under beta testing and will likely be released by the end of 2026.