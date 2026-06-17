US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described India as a trusted ally of the United States and said New Delhi is playing a significant role in the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Trump made the remarks after his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

The US President also praised his relationship with PM Modi and said the two countries were “very close” to finalising a trade agreement.

Prime Minister Modi commended Trump’s efforts to advance peace in West Asia and said he hoped peace in the Gulf would become permanent. “I commend you for your leadership on the progress in peace efforts in West Asia,” PM Modi said. He also spoke about the importance of stability in the Gulf and said keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy.

PM Modi also raised concerns about the safety of Indian seafarers amid tensions in the Gulf region. He said the welfare of Indian sailors remains a priority for India. “I believe the safety of Indian seafarers is critical,” PM Modi said. He added that he was confident the security of seafarers would receive priority under the emerging peace understanding in the region.

The meeting marked the first in-person interaction between PM Modi and Trump in over 16 months and came at a time when tensions in West Asia, maritime security concerns and trade negotiations are shaping global diplomacy.

Key takeaways from PM Modi-Trump meeting:

Trump on India-US ties: Calling India a key partner, Trump said India is a “trusted ally” of the United States and is playing a “big role” in efforts to address the crisis in West Asia.

PM Modi on peace in Gulf: The Prime Minister praised Trump’s diplomatic efforts in the region, saying, “I commend you for your leadership on the progress in peace efforts in West Asia.” He also said, “I hope peace is permanent in the Gulf.”

PM Modi on Strait of Hormuz: Speaking about the importance of maritime stability, PM Modi said, “Keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy,” as the strategic waterway remains critical for global energy supplies and trade.

PM Modi on Indian seafarers: Raising concerns about Indians working in the Gulf region, the Prime Minister said, “I believe the safety of Indian seafarers is critical,” and added that he was “sure seafarers’ safety will be given priority” under any peace understanding.

PM Modi on bilateral relations: Referring to the growing partnership between India and the US, PM Modi said there is “new speed and energy” in India-US ties and that “our teams have been working closely to achieve targets.”

Trump on PM Modi and trade talks: Trump described his ties with the Prime Minister warmly, saying, “Have a great relationship with India’s Modi.” On economic engagement, he said, “Had good conversation, doing trade deals,” and added that the two countries are “very close” to reaching a trade agreement.

Trump on future engagement with India: Signalling continued high-level engagement between the two countries, the US President said, “Will be going to India sometime in future.”

Trump on wider diplomacy: The US President also said he had “good talks” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, underlining the broader geopolitical backdrop to his meeting with Modi.

Significance of meeting

The meeting in the French commune of Evian-les-Bains came against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical developments in West Asia and ongoing efforts by India and the US to deepen their strategic partnership.

India and the United States have steadily expanded cooperation in areas ranging from defence and technology to clean energy and critical supply chains.

Trade remains another important pillar of the relationship. Officials from both countries have worked on an interim trade framework and continue discussions on issues related to tariffs, market access and business regulations.

The talks also took place as concerns persist over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and its implications for global energy supplies.

The meeting also carried political significance because it marked the first face-to-face interaction between PM Modi and Trump since early 2025.

Trump has frequently spoken about his rapport with the Prime Minister and has often referred to PM Modi’s leadership style in public remarks. Earlier this month, the US President congratulated Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister and described him as a “strong, healthy and wise man.”