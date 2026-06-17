The BBC plans to cut 550 jobs and close some programmes as part of a major cost-saving exercise under its new Director-General Matt Brittin, reported The Telegraph. The British public broadcaster is also reviewing entire television channels and radio networks as it looks to reshape its operations and reduce spending.

According to report by The Telegraph, employees were due to learn on Wednesday whether their teams or programmes would be affected by the latest round of cuts. The move forms part of wider plans to eliminate around 2,000 jobs over the next three years.

Brittin, who took over as the BBC’s director-general in May, warned staff that the broadcaster faces difficult decisions as it tries to adapt to changing viewing habits and financial pressures.

Why is BBC cutting jobs?

In an email to employees, Brittin said the organisation faces uncertain times and must make savings while continuing to serve audiences. “The scale of savings requires tough choices, careful work and won’t all be ready at once,” he wrote, reported The Telegraph. “We are committed to letting you know as soon as we have plans in your area,” he added.

“We live in very uncertain times. Our audiences rely on us every day to keep them informed, entertained and equipped to make sense of the world. Making savings while fulfilling our mission means a doubly difficult time for everyone,” he added.

The BBC said there will be a net reduction of 550 roles by the end of the current financial year across its News, Nations and Content divisions, reported The Telegraph. BBC News is expected to suffer the biggest impact.

The broadcaster also plans to cut another 700 jobs in its corporate division over the coming months. Overall, the BBC aims to save £160 million by the end of this financial year, as per The Telegraph report. One in every 10 senior managers will leave the organisation, and some employees will face compulsory redundancies.

What changes could viewers and listeners see?

Brittin told staff that the BBC would have to close some programmes as part of the restructuring, reported The Telegraph. “These are difficult choices,” he said, adding that programmes with the highest audience “value and impact” would remain protected.

The broadcaster’s commissioning budget for programmes and news will also shrink by £80 million in the 2027-28 financial year.

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Reports suggest the review could lead to major structural changes, including the possible merger of BBC Four with BBC Two. Entire channels and radio networks are under examination as management looks for ways to reduce costs and invest in digital services.

Brittin has signalled that he wants greater investment in the BBC’s iPlayer streaming service. He has previously criticised the platform’s user experience and wants the organisation to strengthen its digital presence, reported The Telegraph.

The former Google executive also wants the BBC to focus more heavily on social media platforms, where younger audiences increasingly consume news and entertainment, reported The Telegraph.

Philippa Childs, head of the Bectu union, said the latest reductions would be painful for both employees and audiences, reported The Telegraph. “These cuts, while expected, will still be devastating for the workforce and to the BBC as a whole,” she said. “It seems clear that cuts will have a direct impact on programming and output, and audiences will also notice the effects,” she added.