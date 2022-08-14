Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Bollywood: Ace investor who backed Sridevi’s silver-screen return

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away on Sunday morning at 62, was an ace investor on Dalal Street. The Rare Enterprises owner began as an investor with a purse of merely Rs 5,000 in 1985 when the Sensex was hovering around 150 points. The value of his investments has since gone up to $5.8 billion At the time of his death, according to Forbes. He was India’s 36th richest man in 2021, according to Forbes, and the 438th richest in the world in 2022.

Also Read | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s last public appearance: Bill Bull gave Indian skies Akasa Air in his 60s

A man of many interests, Jhunjhunwala recently invested in the low-cost airline Akasa Air, which took flight on August 7. One love that he managed to keep under the wraps was his love for films. A huge fan of Waheeda Rehman, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, he co-produced several films. He was also the chairman of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

JHUNJHUNWALA, THE FILM PRODUCER

Jhunjhunwala said he had a special attachment with cinema. In 2012, he produced English Vinglish, which marked Sridevi’s return to the silver screen. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. The film also received critical acclaim for its screenplay, direction, soundtrack, and cinematography.

In 2015, he produced the Bachchan-starrer Shamitabh, which also featured Akshara Haasan and Dhanush. The film received a decent response. He also produced the Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Ki and Ka, released in April 2016 to mixed reviews.

Also Read | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From Hyderabad to Mumbai’s upmarket Malabar Hill, a life well lived

In 1999, he launched Hungama Digital Media as an online promotion agency, which later became Hungama Digital Media Entertainment. In 2021, Hungama Music and Hungama Play were launched on OTT.

JHUNJHUNWALA, THE FOODIE

Jhunjhunwala was a huge foodie and loved street food. He loved the south Indian delicacy dosa and was also fond of Chinese food. Being brought up in Mumbai, he also loved pav bhaji. He spent his spare time watching food shows.

JHUNJHUNWALA, THE SOCIAL MEDIA STAR

The ace investor was also active on social media with his Instagram account regularly updated with pictures of his family, home, and investment tips. He also shared pictures from his vacations and parties.