On the shelf: Here are some of the books that you may find interesting

Pulse to Planet

K Srinath Reddy

HarperCollins

Pp 264, Rs 599

Human health is determined by the interaction of many factors —biology, nutrition, social, political, economic, commercial and economic determinants, etc. These are interconnected and influence each other. While they are often discussed in isolation, it is essential that the connection between these complex systems is understood so that a broad societal consensus is built around the actions that are needed to advance human health in all dimensions.

The Shortest History of War

Gwynne Dyer

Pan Macmillan

War has changed, but we have not. From our hunter-gatherer ancestors to the rival nuclear powers of today, whenever resources have been contested, we’ve gone to battle. In this gripping account, acclaimed military historian Gwynne Dyer traces the evolution of martial clashes, tracing warfare from prehistory to the world’s first cities and on to the thousand-year ‘classical age’ of combat, which ended when the firearm changed everything.

Also Read DIGITAL BOOK-KEEPING: Tally helps small businesses join the digital bandwagon



Shades of Blue

Harini Nagendra & Seema Mundoli

Penguin Random House

Pp 304, Rs 499

For millennia, our cities have prospered and grown in the cradles of civilisation—fertile lands blessed with rivers, lakes, seas and oceans. From the origins of life on Earth, right down to its downfall, biblical or otherwise, water has been integral to the human story. In this tribute to the elixir that sustains us all, the authors take us on a panoramic view of the water bodies of India and the urgent need to address their emergent ecological threats.

Drunk on Love

Vipul Rikhi

HarperCollins

Pp 312, Rs 499

Kabir is a name that has resounded powerfully in the Indic imagination for over

500 years. But who is Kabir? And what is it about his vision and his poetry that makes

him such a vital force, an irresistible voice? In Drunk on Love, Vipul Rikhi argues that Kabir is not just one person but an idea that belongs to the people of India, who have preserved and nurtured it as a living tradition over an incredible span of time.

India’s Techade

Nalin Mehta

Westland Books

Pp 184, Rs 599

Over two decades, and across two different political regimes, the world’s largest democracy combined the rise of cheap mobile phones, cheap data and a unique digital ID system to create an unprecedented revolution in digital public goods. This book pieces together how India created the digital revolution, using the software infrastructure loosely called ‘India Stack’, and leading to what PM Narendra Modi has called ‘India’s Techade’.

All books available as e-books