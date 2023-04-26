Mukesh Ambani, is the titan of India’s business world, the mastermind behind one of the country’s most valuable companies, and a man whose wealth could make your head spin. With a net worth of $85 billion, according to Forbes, Ambani is not just India’s richest person but also one of the wealthiest individuals on the planet.

From his sprawling mansion in Mumbai to his vast empire of businesses, he’s often the center of attention in India and abroad. In one such event, Manoj Modi, a trusted employee of Reliance Industries, was given a multi-storey building worth Rs 1,500 crore by Mukesh Ambani.

Modi, who is often referred to as Ambani’s right-hand man, is a Director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. He and Ambani have been friends since their time studying together at Mumbai’s University Department of Chemical Technology.

Modi joined Reliance in the early 80s during Dirubhai Ambani’s tenure at the helm of the conglomerate. Over the years, he has reportedly closed several multi-million dollar deals for Reliance, including Jio’s Rs 43,000 crore deal with Facebook in 2020.

The new building gifted to Modi, named ‘Vrindavan’, is a 22-storey structure located on Mumbai’s Nepean Sea Road, which is also home to a few other billionaires. Each floor of Modi’s new home spreads across 8,000 square feet, while the total area of the building is 1.7 lakh square feet. The first seven floors are reserved for car parking, while some of the furniture for the house was imported from Italy.

According to Magicbricks, Modi sold two flats earlier this year in Raheja Vivarea in Mahalaxmi, worth approximately Rs 42 crore.