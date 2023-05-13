Meet Vikas Oberoi, the Chairman & MD of Oberoi Realty Ltd who flies his own plane: Know about his journey & net worth

Vikas Oberoi is the Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Ltd. The company has a market cap of around Rs 30,000 crore.

Vikas Oberoi’s family

The business tycoon is married to former Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi and they have two sons. Gayatri Oberoi curates the interiors of Oberoi projects. For the unversed, he is trained in how to fly a plane and has a pilot’s license. He owns a Cirrus SR22 Tango aircraft.

Vikas Oberoi’s education

An alumnus of Mumbai University, Vikas Oberoi went to Harvard Business School in the US.

Vikas Oberoi’s career

The business magnate and one of the richest tycoons in India is managing a company started by his father, Ranveer Oberoi, almost three decades ago. Under Vikas Oberoi’s leadership, Oberoi Realty Ltd has business interests in multiple real estate segments from housing, retail, hospitality, and corporate sectors. For the unversed, he owns The Westin Mumbai Garden City. Oberoi Realty Ltd is constructing Mumbai’s first Ritz Carlton Hotel and Residences. That’s not all, the entrepreneur is also building a hotel, mall, and office tower in Mumbai midtown. The Oberoi International Schools is also owned by the company through the Oberoi Foundation.

Vikas Oberoi’s net worth

Vikas Oberoi has an estimated net worth of $3.1 billion, as per Forbes.