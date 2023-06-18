scorecardresearch
Know Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the man who built the world’s largest private residence: A look at his lifestyle & assets

Lakshmi Vilas Palace is the largest private dwelling built in 1890, and it is four times bigger in size than Buckingham Palace.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Meet Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III and know about his lifestyle

Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III was the King of Baroda State from 1875 to 1939. He is remembered for reforming his state. For the unversed, Sayajirao comes from the royal Gaekwad dynasty of the Marathas. They once ruled parts of present-day Gujarat.

World’s largest private residence

Laxmi Vilas Palace, the world’s largest private residence, is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace. You read that right!

About the Gaekwads of Baroda

The Gaekwads of Baroda used to rule the city; however, the Indian government abolished the concept of the monarchy after independence. The locals of Vadodara still consider them as the royal family.  Currently, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad is the head of the family. He is married to Radhikaraje Gaekwad.

Laxmi Vilas Palace price

As per Housing.com, Laxmi Vilas Palace which is spread over an area of 3,04,92,000 sq ft. was built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1890. It was built for around GBP 180,000.

A look inside Laxmi Vilas palace

The Laxmi Vilas Palace has a golf course too. The beauty of the Darbar Hall is enhanced by a Venetian mosaic floor. It also has a sprawling garden with water fountains. You’ll get to see a collection of old armories and sculptures.

The residence also has the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum Building, the LVP Banquets and Conventions, and Moti Bagh Palace.

Bollywood connection

Films like Dil Hi Toh Hai, Prem Rog, Sardar Gabbar Singh, and Grand Masti have been shot at the Laxmi Vilas Palace.

The Gaekwads of Baroda’s net worth and assets

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad inherited Rs 20,000 crore property – He now owns the Laxmi Vilas Palace. He also inherited several paintings by Raja Ravi Varma. Saarjitsinh Gaekwad has innumerable assets like gold and silver jewellery. He manages temple trusts of 17 temples in Gujarat and Banaras.

First published on: 18-06-2023

