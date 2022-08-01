India is becoming a powerhouse in toys exports, PM Modi presented figures

During his monthly Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister praised the country’s toy industry and said India is becoming a powerhouse in toy exports. While presenting the figures, he said that earlier India used to export toys worth only Rs 300-400 crore, which has increased to Rs 2600 crore today.

Vocal for Local echoing everywhere

While addressing, the Prime Minister said that I had earlier said that the country has the potential to become a powerhouse in the export of toys. He said that the domestic toy Industry has achieved such success that no one could have imagined. He further said that the echo of Vocal for locals is being heard everywhere and the toy industry is a witness to it.

Toy imports are down by 70%

According to government data, toy import has decreased by 70% in the last 3 years while exports are registered with an increase of 61%. The make in India campaign has been positive for this sector.

Earlier, where the toys of more than Rs. 3 thousand crores used to come from outside have been reduced. Now the country is exporting toys worth more than two thousand six hundred crore rupees to foreign countries. Earlier, toys of just Rs. 300-400 crore used to go out of India. Describing it as a matter of great happiness for the country, the Prime Minister said that all this happened during the Corona period.

The Toy Industry is transforming itself

The Prime Minister said that India’s toy industry has proved its mettle in the world by transforming itself. Now, the manufacturers are making toys on Indian Mythology, History and Culture. Toy clusters are there everywhere in the country, and small entrepreneurs who make toys are getting a lot of benefits from it. Now, these small toys are going around the world. India’s toy makers are working closely with the world’s leading brands and the start-up sector is giving full attention to the world of toys and experimenting with a lot of fun stuff too.

Bengaluru-based startup company Shumme Toys is making eco-friendly toys while in Gujarat, Arkidzoo is making AR-based Flash Cards and AR (Artificial Reality)-based storybooks. The Pune based company Funvention Learning is engaged in increasing the interest of children in Science, Technology and Math through toys and activity puzzles.