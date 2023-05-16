In Images | Meet Madhav Goel, Tufropes director who bought Rs 121 crore apartment in Mumbai: Know about his journey & businesses

Madhav Goel, the Tufropes director has become the latest industrialist to join the list of businessmen to buy a luxurious mansion in 2023. As per Economic Times, Madhav Goel’s company manufactures synthetic fiber ropes and netting solutions. He has managed to shell out a staggering amount of Rs 121 Crore to buy a lavish sea-facing house in Mumbai. It is located in one of South Mumbai’s upcoming premium residential projects – Lodha Malabar.

Madhav Goel is also a designated partner in SMG Designs LLP, Fibretech LLP, Resin Agency LLP, and a director in Polysil Drip Irrigation, and Elixrr Industries Private Ltd.

Picture Credit: GQ

The 19th floor of the under-construction project is spread across 9,546 square feet. The apartment is right opposite the governor’s estate on Walkeshwar Road. For the unversed, the billionaire completed the deal at Rs 1.26 lakh per square foot.

Currently living in Sterling Apartments on Peddar Road. Madhav Goel paid a stamp duty of Rs 7.26 crore to buy the house on March 23, 2023, with the Lodha Group’s extension – Macrotech Developers, Hindustan Times reported.

A few months ago, Neeraj Bajaj, Bajaj Auto’s chairman bought a penthouse on the 29th, 30th, and 31st floors worth Rs 252.50 crore. JP Taparia, the founder of Famy Care paid a whopping Rs 369 crore to buy a triplex in Lodha Malabar. The swanky house purchased by the Taparias is on the 26th, 27th, and 28th floors. Taparias paid a stamp duty of Rs 19.07 crore for the house.

In 2023, several other known personalities like BK Goenka, the chairperson of Welspun Group, industrialist Radhakishan Damani and his family

, and Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Kajol have also bought luxurious houses. Alia Bhatt paid Rs 45.48 crores to buy three properties in Mumbai in April.