Pune, Mumbai COVID updates: Pune has over 1.5 lakh cases, prevalence of antibodies in 51.5 per cent people

Pune, Mumbai, Maharashtra COVID update: Pune has overtaken Mumbai in terms of the Coronavirus cases tally.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continue to surge even as Pune has emerged as the new COVID hotspot in the state as well in India overtaking Mumbai. Maharashtra recorded 8,493 new Coronavirus cases and 228 COVID19 related deaths. Total Coronavirus cases in the state are 6,04,358 and the death toll stood at 20,265. Total active coronavirus cases in the state are 1,55,268. So far, 4,28,514 people have recovered in Maharashtra.

Pune has overtaken Mumbai in terms of the Coronavirus cases tally. Pune has reported 2,333 Coronavirus cases and 72 COVID-19 related deaths. Pune has a total Coronavirus cases tally of 1,54,625 and 4115 deaths. During the same period, Mumbai has recorded 753 new Coronavirus cases and 40 COVID19 related deaths. Total coronavirus cases in Mumbai are 1,29,479 and deaths are 7,170, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated. Mumbai’s hotspot Dharavi has recorded four new coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 2,672.

A serosurvey has been conducted in Pune. The survey has detected the prevalence of antibodies against Coronavirus in an average of 51.5 per cent of the people. However, the spread of coronavirus cases in Pune is surprising. New Delhi had a prevalence of antibodies among 23 per cent of the surveyed population, Mumbai had 57 per cent in slum areas and 16 per cent in non-slum areas. In Ahmedabad, the prevalence of antibodies was 47 percent.